Bravo Group/PennLive Launches Partnership for PA Policy and Political Polling

Morning Scrapple offers monthly insights into Keystone State voters

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo Group and PennLive , Pennsylvania's most read news site, today announced a co-branded partnership for Morning Scrapple, a monthly, statewide digital poll that reveals a snapshot of political opinion from the nation's most crucial battleground state.

"This partnership marries award-winning journalism with a modern approach to public opinion research," said Chris Bravacos, CEO and president of Bravo Group, a leading Pennsylvania-based research and strategic communications firm founded in 1999.

Burke Noel, President of PA Media Group — which operates PennLive — said the partnership will result in sharper stories tackling the issues voters care most about.

"Morning Scrapple allows our content creators to track long-term trends in the electorate rather than just announce a moment-in-time opinion," Noel said. "Being closer to a transparent monthly poll gives us a unique tool for digging deep into voters' motivations. That will only enhance our ability to continue producing award-winning journalism in the communities we serve."

Bravo Group Research Director Rami Bensasi said the digital-first polling platform reaches Pennsylvanians where they are – online and on their phones – "to take the pulse of the Keystone State's real electorate."

"For more than a decade, we've asked millions of questions," Bensasi said. "As an early innovator of a successful digital polling platform, Bravo is a natural partner for PennLive, which is a proven leader in shifting from legacy communications to a digital-first model."

Digital polling continues to grow largely due to its flexibility and high-quality results .

"In the key political battleground state of Pennsylvania, there is no substitute for experience," Bravacos added. "We bring that deep well of institutional knowledge to this partnership with PennLive and their readers."

PennLive routinely ranks among the top-10 most-visited local news sites in the country and averages 9 million unique visitors a month, according to Comscore.

Noel said the poll, stories and political coverage it spawns on PennLive will be a crucial service to readers.

"With such consequential elections facing Pennsylvanians this year, we're excited to dig into the Morning Scrapple results and give our readers the context and insight they need to understand our political landscape," he said.

After PennLive's exclusive 48-hour use of the results, Morning Scrapple will be released publicly.

About Bravo Group

Founded in 1999 in Pennsylvania's capital city, Bravo Group is a strategic communications firm operating at the intersection of public affairs and marketing. Bravo Group pairs decades of experience in regulated industries with the ability to collect, analyze and apply data to build communication strategies and execute ideas that move people to action.

Media Contact: Will Elliott, [email protected]

SOURCE Bravo Group