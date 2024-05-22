BRAVO REALITY STAR, REAGAN CHARLESTON THOMAS, AND FAMILY LAW EXPERT, RICHARD PERQUE, OFFICIALLY LAUNCH DIVORCEPLUS

DivorcePlus is an on-demand, 24/7 online network of divorce coaches, legal consultants, and co-parenting professionals to guide people through divorce when they need support most.

NEW ORLEANS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, renowned attorney and BRAVO's Southern Charm New Orleans reality star, Reagan Charleston Thomas, along with family law expert and former judge, Richard Perque, announced the official launch of DivorcePlus, a pioneering platform designed to revolutionize the divorce process.

Equipped with a comprehensive online network of divorce coaches, legal consultants, co-parenting professionals and more, DivorcePlus provides 24/7 on-demand supportive services for individuals navigating divorce. By offering legal, financial, emotional, and parenting resources, DivorcePlus aims to make navigating the often overwhelming and isolating process of divorce less stressful and more manageable.

"DivorcePlus was born out of a desire to make the divorce process less daunting and more supportive," said Reagan Charleston Thomas, co-founder of DivorcePlus. "We understand the emotional, financial, and legal challenges that come with divorce, and our goal is to provide a full-service platform that addresses these needs in a compassionate and user-friendly way. Everyone deserves access to the resources and support they need to navigate divorce with confidence and peace of mind."

Reagan Charleston Thomas is a renowned attorney, entrepreneur, and reality TV star known for her role on Bravo's Southern Charm New Orleans. With a strong background in both law and business, Reagan has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by those undergoing divorce. Her personal experiences and professional expertise have fueled her passion for creating a platform that simplifies and humanizes the divorce process.

Richard Perque is an accomplished attorney and former judge with a focus on family law. His extensive experience in handling complex divorce cases has equipped him with the invaluable insight to address issues that arise during divorce. Richard's dedication to providing empathetic and effective legal support has been a driving force behind the development of DivorcePlus.

For more information about DivorcePlus and its services, please visit www.divorceplus.com.

