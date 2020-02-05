BRAVO SIERRA Secures $12 Million Series A Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAVO SIERRA, the pioneering non-traditional defense contractor that engineers performance consumer products for both the military and civilian patron, announced today the close of its $12M Series A. Following an outstanding reception of its personal care line in 2019, BRAVO SIERRA raised an insider-led round months ahead of plan to fuel its ambitious development strategy. The funding was led by Seed-round lead Global Founders Capital along with Mousse Partners, Canaan Partners, Redo Ventures, Grace Beauty Capital and Lapa Capital, all of whom originally invested in BRAVO SIERRA's seed round in Spring 2019.

BRAVO SIERRA launched its high-performance personal care products to the military patron and performance-driven enthusiast last September. The company was the first and only personal care line to launch exclusively within the Department of Defense's Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps exchanges globally. As part of its military-native ethos, BRAVO SIERRA has developed a proprietary software platform that allows field testing of all their products by over 1,000 U.S. military active duty service members, allowing for product development iteration based on real-time feedback. The company has also developed a unique revenue contribution model directing 5% of all sales toward the Morale Welfare & Recreation program, dedicated to the resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life of service members and their families.

"Our investors share our vision that the military ethos can and will be a unifying standard for a dynamic, inclusive and diverse society - with shared values that define the modern American idea. Their ongoing support has allowed BRAVO SIERRA to execute on its mission to serve with purpose and define a new, constructive, business model centered around wellness, service and innovation," said company Founder and Co-CEO Justin Guilbert. "Advancing our mission means bringing better access to clean, sustainable and high-performing products, without the vanity price premium, and strengthening our product development infrastructure," continued Founder and Co-CEO Benjamin Bernet.

This investment will accelerate the Company's strategic initiatives, including the launch of its omni-channel distribution while propelling product development into new categories. It will also provide the capital for the company's social manufacturing technology platform to deploy at scale. This platform will act as the cornerstone of BRAVO SIERRA's research & development center, government contracting initiatives and its community beacon.

"BRAVO SIERRA's radically innovative approach to the CPG industry has brought to light an entirely new category of opportunity in the space," said Hugues de Braucourt, Partner at Global Founders Capital. "The BRAVO SIERRA team immediately understood the modern consumer's relationship with the U.S. Military, and knew that a company rooted in military values was an idea that Americans could get behind - particularly if it delivered on its promise. Within months of their launch, BRAVO SIERRA gained global distribution in hundreds of armed forces locations and is quickly becoming one of the most promising wellness brands we've seen. We're excited to see this latest investment drive the brand and the company to new heights."

Since launch, the company has raised a total of nearly $20 million in capital. The Series A funding follows a period of rapid growth and strategic partnerships, which has transformed the company into a multi-state wellness operator with award-winning products and a revenue share model that gives back to the military community from revenue contribution to employment opportunities.

About BRAVO SIERRA

BRAVO SIERRA is the first military-native performance wellness company, pioneering a user-driven performance personal care and nutrition organization developed within the U.S. military community. Powered by the unparalleled insight generated through social manufacturing - including direct collaboration with its core community of 1,000 U.S. military active duty service members - the company delivers performance goods with unprecedented responsiveness and accuracy for those who serve and for the benefit of all. Designed to support and enhance today's ultra-active lifestyle and engineered with critically relevant innovation and stress-tested in the field, the products include first-to-market technologies and formulas that are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. All products are made in the USA from start to finish - at affordable prices. BRAVO SIERRA is built around a revenue share model contributing 5% of all sales to the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program, which offers a complete range of community support and quality of life programs for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their families, retirees and veterans.

BRAVO SIERRA products are available to qualified military patrons at Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy bases worldwide and to consumers at bravosierra.com and @bravosierra_usa.

About Global Founders Capital

Founders drive incredible opportunity in the world, and we are their greatest advocates. That's because our team has built multi-billion dollar technology businesses from scratch and has thrived through all the twists and turns of entrepreneurship along with it. Over the past two decades, we have backed over five hundred entrepreneurs worldwide. Facebook, LinkedIn, Slack, Eventbrite, Canva, Away Travel, HomeAway, Zalando, Revolut, Funding Circle, Lazada, Traveloka, Trivago, Jumia, HelloFresh, and Delivery Hero represent a few of our global successes. Global Founders Capital invests out of seventeen offices worldwide. www.globalfounderscapital.com/

About Mousse Partners

Mousse Partners is a single-family office that invests in a broad range of asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, real assets, equities, and hedge funds. Mousse Partners invests through funds as well as directly into companies, has deep sector knowledge and supports its partners with flexible, long-term capital. Mousse Partners is based in New York City, with offices in Beijing and Hong Kong.

About Canaan Partners

For nearly 30 years, Canaan Partners has been investing in entrepreneurs with visionary ideas to improve the way we live our lives. With over $5 billion under management and more than 160 exits to date, Canaan has funded some of the world's most innovative companies in both technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Canaan also has offices in New York City and Westport, Connecticut. For more information, visit us at www.canaan.com and follow us on Twitter @canaanpartners.

About Redo Ventures

Founded in 2017, Redo Ventures is a venture capital firm based in New York, New York. The firm seeks to invest in the consumer software technology, commerce, media, mobile, services, advertising, enterprise software technology, cloud, SaaS, security, networking, and systems sectors.

About Grace Beauty Capital

Grace Beauty Capital is an early stage venture capital firm dedicated to the consumer & retail sectors founded on the core belief that deep domain and industry knowledge, operating expertise and extensive networks are essential to support early stage entrepreneurs and generate superior investment returns. Our mission is to become the premier partner for early stage digital brands, consumer and retail technology startups on the journey from kitchen table to household name.

