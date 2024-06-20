Bravo Star, Lindsay Hubbard, Partners with KleinfeldAgain.com - A New Virtual Marketplace for Brides to Sell and Purchase Pre-Loved Wedding Dresses

The "Summer House" star is listing her wedding gowns on the marketplace, and all the proceeds will go to charity.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld Bridal is excited to announce their partnership with Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" star, to list her previous wedding gowns on their new bridal resale site, KleinfeldAgain.com, for brides to purchase. The proceeds of the gowns will go to The Chick Mission, a non-profit organization focused on critical issues unique to cancer patients including fertility challenges following treatment. In addition, KleinfeldAgain.com will match the proceeds of the gowns to be donated to The Chick Mission.

"Lindsay is one of TV's most dynamic and vibrant personalities, and her public life journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Our team worked with Lindsay on a custom Pnina Tornai gown as one of her three wedding day looks, and when she shared her interest in bridal resale, it sparked a perfect opportunity to partner once again. By listing her gowns on KleinfeldAgain.com, Lindsay can usher in life's next exciting chapter while also supporting other women through The Chick Mission," said Ronnie Rothstein, CEO of Kleinfeld Bridal.

Kleinfeld Bridal is extending its expertise as the most trusted bridal retailer with a digital consignment marketplace available to consumers around the world. The new platform addresses the growing consumer desire for designer gowns at accessible price points, products that contribute to the circular economy and serves brides who want weddings dresses with shorter-lead times. This new digital experience gives Kleinfeld an opportunity to connect with different brides who seek resale options for their wedding day look(s) while also providing a trusted solution to those who consider selling their dresses after the wedding.

"I bought my wedding dresses out of love, and they should still be given the chance to help someone celebrate the ultimate milestone of love," states Lindsay Hubbard. "They are truly such beautiful gowns, and although my situation changed, the dresses deserve a second home for someone special."

"The Chick Mission is a non-profit I have worked with over the past couple of years, and I am beyond honored that Kleinfeld will be donating the proceeds of sales from my wedding dresses to a deserving charity that is very important to me," states Hubbard. "Being able to turn an unfortunate situation into a positive one, warms my heart and feels like a true win at the end."

Lindsay's gowns are available for purchase beginning June 20, 2024. The platform offers 100's of gowns already available to shop. To sell a dress, buy or for more information, please visit https://kleinfeldagain.com/.

About KleinfeldAgain.com:

KleinfeldAgain.com extends the magic and expertise of the Kleinfeld brand through an innovative, commission-free online marketplace designed for brides seeking to buy and sell pre-owned wedding gowns. Every listing undergoes a thorough, recorded inspection process by a team of bridal experts to ensure each item upholds our unmatched standards for product authenticity and quality as described.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Lindsay Hubbard:

Lindsay Hubbard is one of reality TV's most dynamic and vibrant personalities, and her journey has been nothing short of inspiring. An original cast member and fan-favorite of the hit Bravo show "Summer House," now finishing its 8th season, Lindsay has won over audiences with her wit, charm, and fearless attitude. From her early days as a fashion & hospitality publicist to her rise as a successful entrepreneur and media personality, Lindsay has always been driven by a fierce determination to succeed on her own terms. Whether navigating the ups and downs of personal relationships, launching a new business venture, or simply enjoying the summer sun with her friends, Lindsay brings her unique blend of humor, honesty, and heart to every moment of her life. Lindsay has consistently been open and transparent about her entire life, including her fertility journey. In 2023, she was deeply honored to accept the role of ambassador for The Chick Mission , a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing crucial issues specific to cancer patients, particularly focusing on fertility challenges post-treatment. With her infectious energy and unapologetic spirit, Lindsay Hubbard is a true inspiration to anyone who dreams of living life to the fullest. As she welcomes the new year, Lindsay embarks on yet another chapter, marking a significant milestone by becoming a homeowner and investing in her first property in Nashville, a testament to her embrace of new beginnings and boundless determination.

