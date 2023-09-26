Bravo TV Celebrity Hairstylist Julius Michael Becomes VOLOOM's 1st Brand Ambassador

As the FIRST Hair Volumizing Iron on the market, VOLOOM is Julius' secret weapon for healthy, voluminous styles!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLOOM is proud to announce celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael as their first Brand Ambassador. In addition to owning Julius Michael - Scarsdale Hair Salon, Julius is part of the go-to glam squad for numerous Bravo TV stars. This includes the uber popular Housewives franchises, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm and more. His work includes styling many of the network's top Bravolebrities for public appearances, photoshoots, reunions and guest spots on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Fans can keep up with his work by following his Instagram @juliusmichael1.

As the creator of the FIRST patented Hair Volumizing Iron (Patent No. US 8,839,802 B2), VOLOOM is the only hair tool on the market today specifically created to add lush volume to hair. No other styling tools can achieve what VOLOOM does. Invented by VOLOOM's CEO, Patty Lund along with her business partner, William Schwartz, VOLOOM has grown into a viral TikTok sensation and featured as an Amazon's Choice hair tool.

As Brand Ambassador for VOLOOM, Julius Michael will continue this momentum and serve as a consultant, assisting with product development, photo shoots, and live appearances. He will also promote the brand through word of mouth and his social channels. With over 18 years in the beauty industry, Julius Michael is known for being a trailblazer, setting the bar high for new trends and techniques. In particular, Julius is well-known for creating big bouncy sexy hair. His techniques include using the VOLOOM 2.0 Hair Volumizing Iron to enhance the looks he has created giving everyone who sits in his chair celebrity hair.

According to Julius, "I couldn't be more thrilled to join VOLOOM as a brand ambassador. The VOLOOM tool has been an essential piece in my kit for some time and I use it consistently on clients and celebrities to achieve my signature voluminous look. This was the perfect partnership as we both align on a very important mission; to save the integrity of our client's hair without compromising that WOW factor. With VOLOOM, I am able to achieve the volume I need without any of the harsh backcombing or root sprays. VOLOOM has been a game changer for me and I cannot wait to share this stylists' best kept secret with all of you." 

As CEO Patty Lund adds, "I invented VOLOOM because my hair was flat and lifeless, especially as I got older, and there seemed to be nothing that I could do about it. So, I tried everything –sprays, mousses and every kind of tool imaginable. Nothing worked. So, I decided to tackle the problem by inventing the first Hair Volumizing Iron. The big 'aha moment' in designing VOLOOM was realizing that I had to create structure in the under-layers of the hair in order to lift the top layers up and away from the scalp. That structure needed to be strong without showing a distinct pattern in the hair.

"I am thrilled to have a stylist of Julius Michael's caliber as VOLOOM's brand ambassador! His signature voluminous, bouncy, glamorous looks exemplify the VOLOOM brand. And his focus on hair health is at our core. Like VOLOOM, he is a true innovator, creating stunning looks for his celebrity clientele that elevate the standard for beauty and style. We couldn't be prouder to have him represent the brand."

