Bravo TV's Captain Sandy Brings her IBELIEVE TOUR to Chicago

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Sandy from Bravo TV's hit show Below Deck Mediterranean is bringing her IBELEIVE TOUR to John Barleycorn in Wrigleyville. Captain Sandy will focus on her leadHERship style and her upbeat message to inspire, motivate and engage. She will be accompanied by her partner, professional recording artist, Leah Shafer.

Captain Sandy-Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy I Believe Tour

Captain Sandy's passion is to inspire people to believe in themselves and others. Through compassion, humor and music, Sandy has navigated through some very difficult times in her life including being chased by pirates, a motorcycle accident and beating cancer. Sandy will draw from some intimate, behind-the-scenes experiences from the show and her life.

"I want to share what I've learned and what's helped me become successful in my career with the audience. I want to inspire people to believe in themselves and each other."

Tickets for this event go on sale now. Seating is limited. Tickets can be obtained by clicking on the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-captain-sandy-ibelieve-tour-tickets-64669518270

