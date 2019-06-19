Bravo's Ryan Serhant and NBA on TNT's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude To Join SoFi For "Goal Getters" Live in New York City

SoFi is partnering on the event with two successful goal-getters in their own right, Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York star and top-selling real estate agent Ryan Serhant and Norcal Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. Gold-Onwude and Serhant will join three hundred SoFi members and guests in New York City on June 26th for a conversation sharing their best career wisdom and how they continue to pursue their personal and professional goals.

"To stand where I am today, a best-selling author, top real estate agent, husband and father, has been a journey and one that has taken a lot of patience, persistence and gratitude. I attribute this success to identifying goals, measuring myself against them and staying determined even at times when I felt discouraged. It's an important lesson and one that I'm looking forward to sharing with SoFi members," says Serhant.

Adds Gold-Onwude, "I remember from an early age wanting to be a broadcaster and thinking that dream would be difficult to achieve. I knew that if I hustled, put in the work, stayed resilient and creative about finding opportunities, it would pay off. That's a lesson I hope to impart upon SoFi members at the upcoming Goal Getters event."

The event coupled with SoFi's career tools and resources are here to help members feel confident that they can achieve their career goals. SoFi continues to encourage its members to achieve their personal and professional goals through its member benefits and product offerings. SoFi members have access to membership benefits which include over 250+ events across the country, free career coaching to all active members through an exclusive partnership with Korn Ferry as well as one-on-one personal finance sessions with credentialed financial planners. SoFi Relay also allows members to set goals so they can knock down their debt and see the big picture when it comes to their personal finances.

"Goal Getters is a perfect extension of our mission to help SoFi members achieve financial independence so they can realize their ambitions," said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. "The world has changed, and that independence can mean lots of things to different people. We're excited to partner with Ryan and Ros, who can share their unique wisdom, and help our members set themselves up for success."

The event is free to attend, but attendees must RSVP to reserve a spot. The conversation will be streamed via SoFi's LinkedIn and Twitter pages. After the fireside chat with Gold-Onwude and Serhant, four pre-chosen SoFi members will present a one-minute presentation on what they would do with five thousand dollars to achieve their career ambitions as part of the Goal Getters Ambition contest. The in-person and live-stream audience will text to vote on their favorite to determine one lucky winner.

