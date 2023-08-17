BravoTran Announces Promotion of Tom Durrenberger to CEO

News provided by

BravoTran

17 Aug, 2023, 14:02 ET

Founder Matt Bernstein will serve as non-executive chairman and advisor.

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BravoTran, the leading payables automation platform for freight forwarders announces that Tom Durrenberger has been promoted to chief executive officer effective August 1, 2023.

As COO of BravoTran for the past two years, Tom has played a key role in driving BravoTran's rapid growth and shaping its industry leading automation platform.

Continue Reading
BravoTran CEO Tom Durrenberger
BravoTran CEO Tom Durrenberger

After graduating magna cum laude from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, Tom spent years helping high-profile clients overcome their most challenging problems as a principal at the Boston Consulting Group.

Tom's unique background in innovation strategy, intellectual property and cutting-edge product development enables him to find ways to add value and bring clarity in the most unexpected ways.

"This is a very exciting time for BravoTran and I'm thrilled to be taking on this new challenge," says Durrenberger. We have the best team in the industry, and we will continue to deliver on the promise of end-to-end payables automation for freight forwarders."

"Tom understands how to deliver real and practical value to freight forwarders," said Bernstein. "As we begin our next phase of growth, this is a great time for Tom to take the helm with his rare combination of visionary and practical leadership coupled with industry experience."

About BravoTran |BravoTran.com | BravoTran is the industry standard payables automation platform for freight forwarders. BravoTran customers enjoy 10X gains on day-one through labor savings, accelerated cash flow, and improved financial controls.

Media contact:
Dyana Flanigan
Position: Global
(312) 213-6233
363982@email4pr.com

SOURCE BravoTran

