BravoTran Launches Automation Platform for Freight Forwarders

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BravoTran, Inc. has announced its official company launch and the release of a new document management and automation platform for freight forwarders.

As a direct spinout from HubTran—recently acquired for $97 million by TriumphPay—BravoTran is fully focused on freight forwarders and currently supports a number of industry leaders, including Yusen Logistics and AWA Logistics.

Introducing BravoTran

Led by a team of logistics and technology experts, BravoTran's proven track record in freight automation delivers real results. The cloud-based platform automatically routes incoming documents, extracts information, automates operations and accounting work, and syncs with customers' forwarding applications.

"We revolutionized the North American logistics industry. Now BravoTran is ready to serve freight forwarders," says Matt Bernstein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our platform leverages artificial intelligence, OCR, and smart workflow to deliver incredible levels of automation and efficiency."

