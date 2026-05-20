BravoTran Secures Investment from Arthur Ventures

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BravoTran, the only end-to-end AP and AR automation platform built from the ground up for freight forwarders, today announced a growth investment led by Arthur Ventures, a Minneapolis-based early-growth capital firm focused on B2B software companies.

Tom Durrenberger, CEO of BravoTran

BravoTran automates the full AP workflow for freight forwarders from invoice receipt through accrual matching, exception resolution, posting, and payment. Its AR product handles the complexity of billing large enterprise customers whose rate agreements, document requirements, and freight auditor connections go well beyond what any forwarding application can manage natively. The company now serves 340+ customer accounts in 55 countries, processing tens of thousands of invoices per day, including dozens of the top 50 global freight forwarders.

The investment will be used to scale customer support, accelerate product development, and expand BravoTran's go-to-market team as the company enters a new phase of growth.

"The results our customers see are what drive this business," said Tom Durrenberger, CEO of BravoTran. "Customers are averaging a 4.5 percentage point improvement in gross margin per shipment and getting invoices posted nearly ten days faster, and that's before counting the labor savings. We've built the only platform that handles 100% of forwarder invoice volume, and the depth of that product is what's generating those results. This investment lets us bring that to more forwarders faster."

"We are excited to partner with Tom and the entire BravoTran team as they continue building an end-to-end back office platform purpose-built for freight forwarders," said Andrew Heim, General Partner at Arthur Ventures. "Throughout our diligence, customers consistently raved about the product, the team, and the meaningful value it delivers to their AP and AR operations. The clear ROI customers achieve, combined with BravoTran's deep domain expertise, is exactly what we look for in a partner, and we are thrilled to provide growth capital to support their continued success."

About BravoTran

BravoTran is the only end-to-end AP and AR automation platform designed from the ground up for freight forwarders. BravoTran Payables automates AP invoice processing from receipt through payment, integrating natively with CargoWise and Magaya. BravoTran Receivables manages the full outbound billing cycle, including customer-specific invoice tailoring, direct freight auditor connections, and a customer self-service portal. The company serves 340+ customer accounts in 55 countries. More information is available at www.bravotran.com.

About Arthur Ventures

Arthur Ventures is a Minneapolis-based early-growth capital firm leading investments in B2B software companies outside Silicon Valley. The firm partners with entrepreneurs across North America to support growth through strategic guidance, capital, and a network of industry leaders. Focused on long-term partnerships, Arthur Ventures has backed more than 80 software businesses across multiple sectors. Learn more at www.arthurventures.com.

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SOURCE BravoTran