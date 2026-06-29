Brayton Purcell LLP Named Finalist for 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year Award

NOVATO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP has been named a finalist for the 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year Award, awarded by Public Justice, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting people, the environment, and access to justice. The award recognizes attorneys and legal teams whose work demonstrates exceptional skill, dedication, and a commitment to advancing public interest through impactful litigation.

Brayton Purcell LLP has been named a finalist for the 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year Award, awarded by Public Justice, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting people, the environment, and access to justice.

Brayton Purcell LLP is one of three finalists selected among many nominations submitted from across the nation. The award will be presented on July 24, 2026, at a Public Justice gala in Chicago, where members of the legal community will gather to recognize advocacy efforts that promote accountability and meaningful change.

Recognition for Litigation Advancing Public Interest

The Trial Lawyer of the Year Award highlights cases that extend beyond individual outcomes and contribute to broader societal awareness and advancement. Public Justice focuses on litigation addressing systemic challenges, including threats to civil rights, environmental harm, and access to the courts.

Brayton Purcell LLP's selection reflects its continued work representing individuals affected by occupational diseases, including cases involving exposure to crystalline silica artificial stone and the development of silicosis among fabrication workers. The firm's founding partner, Al Brayton, has supported Public Justice for decades, serving as a past president and continuing as an Emeritus member of its Board.

Case Underlying the Recognition

The firm's recognition is based in part on its work in a case involving a countertop fabrication worker who developed advanced silicosis after years of working with artificial stone materials.

Crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as engineered or manufactured stone—is composed of at least 90% crystalline silica and approximately 10% of toxic glues, dyes, resins and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). When fabricated, it releases nano-sized particles that are inhaled deep into the lungs.

The client, a 51-year-old father of three, experienced severe health complications, including accelerated silicosis and pulmonary massive fibrosis, ultimately requiring a double lung transplant in 2025. The case involved complex legal and factual issues, including claims related to product safety and the communication of risks associated with respirable crystalline silica exposure.

Filed in 2022 against multiple defendants, the litigation required extensive investigation, substantial discovery, and coordination with numerous expert witnesses. In April 2025, during jury selection, the case resulted in a recovery exceeding $27 million for the client and his family.

Addressing a Growing Public Health Concern

Cases involving crystalline silica artificial stone exposure are part of an emerging public health issue in the United States and globally. Fabrication workers exposed to respirable crystalline silica dust face a significantly heightened risk of developing silicosis, a progressive and fatal lung disease.

In recent years, diagnoses have increased, particularly in California, with many individuals affected at relatively young ages. Silicosis results in long-term respiratory impairment, oxygen dependence, and, in severe cases, the need for lung transplantation.

Role of Litigation in Complex Cases

Litigation plays an important role in addressing complex and evolving risks. Through detailed case development, scientific analysis, and coordinated advocacy, matters such as this contribute to public awareness and a broader understanding of occupational disease risks.

Brayton Purcell LLP has filed hundreds of cases on behalf of individuals affected by crystalline silica artificial stone exposure, helping to ensure access to the legal system for those impacted.

Partner Statement

"This recognition reflects the strength and perseverance of the individuals and families we represent," said James Nevin, partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "These cases involve complex issues and significant challenges, and it is an honor to advocate on behalf of clients whose experiences highlight important public health concerns. Being named a finalist underscores the importance of continuing this work."

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a California-based law firm with decades of experience representing individuals and families in complex litigation involving occupational disease and exposure-related illnesses across the United States. The firm is known for its accomplished work in handling matters involving asbestos, respirable crystalline silica, and other toxic exposures, with a continued focus on advancing the public interest through litigation.

About Public Justice

Public Justice is a national public interest law firm that pursues high-impact litigation to combat social and economic injustice, protect the environment, and preserve access to the civil justice system.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP