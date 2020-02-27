Braze Announces Annual Forge Conference and Global Event Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced Forge 2020 , a two-day global conference and the new name of its annual Long-Term Relationships (LTR) conference. Additionally, the company announced Forge City x City, its corresponding global event series leading up to the annual Forge conference in New York City that will take place throughout the year. Braze also announced its half-day certification course designed to teach best-in-class marketing strategies.

Forge 2020 is inspired by LTR's five-year history of bringing together thought leaders in marketing, data and growth. The annual Forge conference educates, informs and inspires within a trusted community environment. Attendees will gain insight into the most innovative technologies driving customer engagement and long-term success. Forge brings together leading brands for discussions around delivering brilliant customer experiences in a cross-channel world. Forge 2020 will take place on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2020 at Pier59 Studios in New York City.

In addition, Braze announced its half-day certification course teaching foundational knowledge and tool navigation, helping marketers master how to use best-in-class marketing technology to elevate their brand's customer engagement strategy. Beginning in May 2020, the in-person training sessions will occur in 7 cities globally (San Francisco, Sydney, Los Angeles, Chicago, NYC, London, and Berlin). Led by a Braze trainer and supported by a customer success manager, each course will consist of an interactive presentation, group discussion, exercises, hands-on practice with the Braze dashboard, and a final exam.

"Today's marketers benefit from skill sets and tools that didn't exist just a few years ago. We found that our customers are eager to keep pace with evolving technology and to learn innovative engagement practices from both authorities and peers. As a result, we are bringing together engagement experts and practitioners with the global expansion of our Forge customer conference, to provide brand learning opportunities for marketers to hear what's new in their areas of the world," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Additionally, the Braze certification courses will serve as educational enablers for any marketer who wants to increase the sophistication of their campaigns."

Leading up to Forge 2020, Forge City x City is a new global event series featuring regional half-day activations that foster community and discussion between local engagement experts and experienced marketers. Attendees will take part in workshops, networking, and hands-on consultations. Forge City x City events will take place in:

London in April 2020

in Bangkok in May 2020

in Sydney in May 2020

in Berlin in September 2020

For more details about the two-day conference and the event series, including a call for speakers, sponsorships, activations, and more, visit braze.com/forge .

About Braze:

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms and was recognized as one of Inc Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com .

