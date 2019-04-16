Braze Announces Fifth Annual Long-Term Relationship "LTR" Conference

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the leading global customer engagement platform, is announcing its fifth annual LTR (Long-Term Relationships) Conference , an event focused on the evolution of engagement strategy in the era of artificial intelligence. This year's theme, Humanity in Action, addresses how to most effectively pair uniquely human capabilities with powerful technology ecosystems to forge strong bonds between consumers and brands.

"The bar for delivering brilliant customer experiences at scale has risen substantially in recent years, and the brands that win will be those who continue to push the envelope in their quest to create enduring relationships with their customers," said Bill Magnuson, CEO & Cofounder at Braze. "This year at LTR, we're excited for you to join us as we uncover how the world's best teams combine creative strategy, human empathy, and high-performance technology to execute on sophisticated engagement programs that deliver significant ROI while also strengthening long term customer relationships."

LTR will take place on October 29 and 30 at Pier 59 Studios in NYC. Programming will provide a mix of inspiring thought-leadership perspectives on the changing nature of the customer experience along with tactical-application workshops and demonstrations geared to customer engagement practitioners. The agenda and the environment will both create space for connection and collaboration: Enterprise and digital-first company teams will benefit from networking among marketing, growth, and engagement leaders in the industry within the community-building atmosphere.

Keynote speakers from 2018 include:

Amol Sogal , Ebates

, Ebates Dale Sperling , Stash Invest

, Stash Invest Dara Treseder , GE Business Innovations & GE Ventures

, GE Business Innovations & GE Ventures Dipanjan Chatterjee , Forrester Consulting

, Forrester Consulting Kaitlin Sennatt , American Well

, American Well Keanna Noons, MindBody

Nathalie Nahai , Web Psychologist & Best-Selling Author

, Web Psychologist & Best-Selling Author Ramsey Kail , Overstock

, Overstock Sharon Harris , Deloitte Digital

, Deloitte Digital Shelley Zalis , The FQ

, The FQ Steven Moy , R/GA

, R/GA Wai Gen Yee, GrubHub

Since LTR 2018, Braze has been recognized by Crain's New York Fast 50, Next Billion Dollar Startup by Forbes, #17 and named by The New York Times as part of the Next Wave of 'Unicorn' Startups. In addition, as of today Braze will officially remove 'Formerly Appboy' from its name and branding. This decision comes 14 months after rename from Appboy and is a reflection of continued momentum and organic growth resulting in greater brand awareness in the market.

For more details about the two-day conference including call for speakers, sponsorships, activations, and more, visit www.braze.com/LTR.

About Braze

Braze is a customer engagement platform that delivers messaging experiences across push, email, apps, and more. Braze is built specifically for today's mobile-first world and tomorrow's ambient computing future. Braze is set apart as the platform that allows for real-time and continuous data streaming, replacing decades-old databases that aren't built for today's on-demand, always-connected customer. With data, technology, and teams working together in unison, the Braze platform makes marketing more authentic, brands more human, and customers more satisfied with every experience. Braze is a venture-backed company with hundreds of employees. Offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, London, and Singapore. We've been recognized by Forbes Cloud 100 at #85, ranked #225 on Inc.'s 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and listed as #21 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List, and recognized by The New York Times as 'The Next Wave of 'Unicorn' Start-Ups'. Learn more at Braze.com .

