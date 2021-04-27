Braze Announces Shopify Integration to Help Brands Navigate Customer Engagement in 'Next Normal'

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced new product features and a new integration that help brands navigate the "next normal" in customer engagement. Over the past year, brands have had to adapt rapidly and frequently due to constantly changing conditions. With the world evolving to a new post pandemic business landscape, Braze's new offerings include a Shopify integration, updates to Braze Predictive Suite and Report Builder, and a new lineup of easy, flexible tools that empower companies to build campaigns with greater speed and accuracy.

"While consumer spending is predicted to recover, preferences and behaviors have evolved and form the foundation of the 'next normal,'" said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of Product at Braze. "Consumers will expect companies to be able to adjust quickly to these shifting behaviors, and the introduction of these new features, enhancements, and integrations will enable brands to evolve their customer engagement programs to meet expectations."

Power Personalized Ecommerce Campaigns with Shopify

Ecommerce companies have seen rapid customer growth in the past year, along with shifting consumer expectations and behaviors. With Braze's new Shopify integration, brands will be able to increase sales and bolster retention through data-enriched communications. The integration, which is expected in summer 2021, will enable marketers to use real-time Shopify data to drive their Braze segmentation, cross-channel commerce experiences, and message personalization.

Make Better Decisions with Advanced Insights

Braze has expanded its breadth of offerings that help brands measure campaign performance and leverage behavioral insights to power more personalized campaigns. Predictive Purchases is the Braze platform's latest addition to its machine learning-powered Predictive Suite . The tool increases conversions and drives revenue by uncovering insights on who is and isn't likely to make a future purchase.

"Knowing which users are likely to make future purchases based on behavioral indicators has historically been challenging for brands," said Marlie Vermeeren, CRM Manager at 8fit . "We have been piloting Predictive Purchases, and our first round of testing has shown we can create data-driven strategies to motivate unlikely purchases and nudge likely purchasers over the finish line. So far with Braze we've seen an uplift of 2.8X. We're eager to continue our close partnership with Braze to shape the future of customer engagement."

Using the new Canvas data feature, brands can build customized reports to understand and compare customer journey performance directly within Report Builder . Brands can now better understand how different journeys moved the needle on key metrics at a high-level and also broken down by individual variant and message.

Execute with Easy, Flexible Tools

Braze continues to focus on platform experience by providing easy and flexible tools with the addition of two new components for Braze Canvas , the customer journey tool. Audience Paths gives brands more clarity and control over the customer journey by funneling users down different paths based on audience criteria, so that every user moves to the most relevant next step. Audience Sync to Google helps brands reach consumers across more channels––search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Display Network––by dynamically syncing first-party user data from Braze directly to Google for retargeting and lookalike modeling.

Additionally, a new Drag-and-Drop Email Editor helps marketers design emails more quickly and efficiently without HTML. Brands will be able to drag and drop content in a visual editor and integrate directly with features such as Content Blocks that allow teams to collaborate and design emails together.

