Braze Continues Global Expansion with Launch in Germany

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , a comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced its launch in Germany to support and accelerate its footprint in the DACH region. The investment enables Braze to offer localized support for its existing customer relationships, including Delivery Hero, FREE NOW, GetYourGuide, Kolibri Games, and SoundCloud, increase strategic partnerships, and introduce its product offerings to new brands. The expansion comes as the ongoing global pandemic forced consumers into a digital-only way of life, highlighting the importance of direct connections with consumers and fueling unprecedented demand for Braze technology in the region.

"Our decision to enter the German market reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the area and our ambitions for future growth. Braze has consistently had strong customer demand in Germany and the greater DACH region, fuelled by our exceptional multi-channel offering and our privacy centric approach," said Marjorie Armitage, General Manager of EMEA at Braze. "We look forward to working with more German brands and to power relevant and memorable experiences between DACH consumers and the brands they love."

"The Braze platform has added value at every stage of our lifecycle marketing. Partnering with Braze helps us to better connect and serve our customers. We are pleased to welcome them to Germany," said Olga Rodriguez Trujillo, CRM Director at Delivery Hero.

The expansion into Germany, the seventh market officially entered by Braze, comes on the heels of the company's unprecedented growth. During 2020, Braze added more than 100 new customers in EMEA, totalling more than 300 new customers worldwide, including Kickstarter, Papa Murphy's, and Uniqlo USA, to surpass the 1,000 customer mark . The company also hired over 250 new employees in 2020 .

Braze plans to open an office in Berlin when it is safe to do so. The company is hiring across all locations and in key functions, including sales, customer success, and marketing. To learn more about open roles in Germany, visit: https://www.braze.com/company/careers .

