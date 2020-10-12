Braze Establishes Japanese Joint Venture with Japan Cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced it has established a joint venture with Japan Cloud , the leading market entry platform that helps prominent global businesses, such as BlackLine, Marketo, New Relic, and others succeed in the Japanese market. Japanese companies will now be able to leverage Braze's market-leading technology and Japan Cloud's local go-to-market expertise to build direct relationships with consumers in a meaningful way.

"Braze believes brands can transform their businesses with a mobile-first customer engagement strategy, which aligns with the Japanese market that has always been one of the early adopters of mobile," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "As we continue our expansion in Asia, we chose to partner with Japan Cloud for their go-to-market expertise and access to top talent and networks in Japan. We are looking forward to helping Japanese customers power relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love."

"Marketing technology has been ripe for disruption in the Japanese market as many platforms are antiquated and built for an email-centric experience," said Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud. "We are excited to work with Braze as we bring their leading customer engagement platform to the second largest enterprise software market in the world and to work with Japanese brands to grow new and existing customer relationships, resulting in increased ROI and brand loyalty."

The expansion comes as a result of increased demand for Braze in the Asia-Pacific region over the past 12 months. Braze currently has more than 900 customers in 50 countries, including Burger King, HBO, Mercari, and Uniqlo USA. The company's customers encompass a network of more than 2.5 billion monthly active users and an average of 1.5 billion daily messages across retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, financial services, and more.

"Our partnership with Braze has allowed us to expand among the U.S. and helped us position ourselves for more growth globally," said Sho Masuda, VP of Growth Marketing, Mercari, Inc. "As we expanded our use of their platform to include Japan, the Braze team has continuously provided a delightful, meaningful, and authentic experience for our customers."

The sixth Braze office will be based in Tokyo, Japan. For open roles in our Japanese office, please visit: https://www.braze.com/about/careers/ .

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan partnerships with Salesforce.com, Concur, Marketo, Kyriba, and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. More recently, Japan Cloud has announced partnerships with New Relic, BlackLine, WalkMe, and nCino. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp.

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com .

