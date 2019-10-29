Braze Expands Alloys Partner Program to Include Agencies and Consultancies

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the leading global customer engagement platform, today announced the expansion of the Braze Alloys Partner Program to include more than 40 solutions partners around the globe. The announcement was made on the first day of Braze's fifth annual LTR (Long-Term Relationships) Conference , an event focused on the evolution of engagement strategy in the era of artificial intelligence.

"Over the past year, Braze Alloys has helped some of the world's biggest brands execute award-winning customer engagement campaigns," said Myles Kleeger, president and chief customer officer at Braze. "In thinking through the next iteration of the program, we wanted to bring on solutions partners that could specifically help customers implement Braze and conceptualize creative campaigns to drive sustainable, long-term revenue growth. We look forward to growing Alloys to meet our customers' evolving needs, today and tomorrow."

The Braze Alloys Partner Program helps customers augment and deploy relevant, memorable experiences built on the Braze customer engagement platform. The program launched in 2018 with more than 50 carefully curated technology partners, including Amplitude (behavioral analytics), Looker (business intelligence and big data analytics), mParticle and Segment (customer data platforms), and Snowflake (cloud data warehouse), and has enabled brands to carry out real-time customer experiences with a faster time-to-delivery. With the expansion of Alloys, Braze customers now have access to more than 40 leading agencies and consultancies to help develop creative campaigns and integrate the Braze platform. Initial solutions partners include agencies Ogilvy, Slalom, Digitas, Iris and growth consultancies around the globe.

"To bring marketing campaigns to life, brands need the right creative strategy coupled with the right technology, which is no small feat," said Michael Tidmarsh, CTO at Ogilvy , an award-winning integrated creative network. "We're thrilled to join the Braze Alloys Partner Program, and are looking forward to helping the world's leading brands create more human and personalized experiences."

For more information on Alloys visit www.braze.com/alloys .

About Braze

Braze delivers customer experiences across email, mobile, SMS, and web. Customers, including Citi, Urban Outfitters, and Venmo, use the Braze platform to facilitate real-time experiences between brands and customers in a more authentic and human way. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in 2019. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com .

