Braze (Formerly Appboy) Opens New International Office in Singapore

The Braze official expansion into the APAC region is a collaboration with The Economic Development Board of Singapore (EBD) and follows a successful incubation period, where Braze serves over 50 locally headquartered clients, including global electronics company, LG; Lazada-owned online grocery delivery company, RedMart; and e-commerce marketplace, Kaidee from Thailand. The strategic investment in the region positions Braze to offer localized support for its existing client relationships, and introduce its world-class product offerings to new companies. Braze has experienced over 2.5x year over year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) since 2016 in the APAC region.

"Braze is committed to growing our presence in the APAC region, where some of our most strategic customers are based," said Bill Magnuson, CEO and Cofounder of Braze. "Our continued global growth comes on the heels of our Series D funding, with our Singapore office opening at the core of our expansion strategy in Asia. We work with more than 400 clients in 35 countries and are eager to continue expanding our global presence so we can more effectively support our customers and bring brilliant messaging experiences to new audiences across the world."

Ben Glynn, who will be heading the Singapore office as Senior Director of Braze APAC, has more than 10 years of experience providing solutions across categories from mobile payments to marketing automation and most recently held a strategic post at Emarsys Marketing Cloud. Ben's digital marketing technology and knowledge of the APAC region will enable Braze to better serve the existing customer base and accelerate growth in key markets.

"Out of all the platforms we've assessed, we found Braze to be very robust in its capabilities. We believe Braze is the partner to help us scale our marketing efforts across customer onboarding and retention, delivering the best experience in emails and push notifications," said Jean Thomas, Marketing Director of RedMart.

"Braze is an integral part of Kaidee's customer engagement strategy as it gives us the ability to send the right message, at the right time, to the right person at scale. For us, it's not just a marketing tool, but rather helps improve the overall user experience of our platform," said Tiwa York, Head Coach and CEO of Kaidee. "Braze brings us the ability to translate our data into marketing actions. Since the integration, we have seen a significant increase in engagement with our customers. We are incredibly excited that Braze is opening office in SEA showing their long-term commitment to the region."

"Working with best-in-class technology companies globally, we value Braze as a generational innovator and support their expansion into the APAC market," said Rajeev Natarajan, Head of Asia of ICONIQ Capital. "Braze is very well positioned to continue growth in APAC and we look forward to supporting their ongoing success in Singapore and beyond."

In addition to its new Singapore location, Braze has offices in New York, San Francisco, and London. The company has been on a fast track for growth over the past year and raised $50 million in a Series D funding round led by ICONIQ Capital in Q3 2017, which put Braze's valuation at more than $400 million. The company also rebranded its identity from Appboy to Braze, as a strategic move to better communicate its commitment to building relationships between brands and consumers at scale across a variety of platforms. For more information, visit braze.com.

Braze (formerly Appboy) is a customer engagement platform that delivers messaging experiences across push, email, apps, and more. Braze is built specifically for today's mobile-first world and tomorrow's ambient computing future. Braze is set apart as the platform that allows for real-time and continuous data streaming, replacing decades-old databases that aren't built for today's on-demand, always-connected customer. With data, technology, and teams working together in unison, the Braze platform makes marketing more authentic, brands more human, and customers more satisfied with every experience.

Each month, tens of billions of messages associated with over 1 billion active users are managed through our technology. Braze is a venture-backed company with hundreds of employees. Our offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, London, and Singapore. Most recently, we've been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2017 evaluation. We've received the Digiday Signal Award for Best CRM, in addition to being named a "Top 10 Upstart" by Business Insider, a Cloud100 Rising Star in Forbes, and #21 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List.

