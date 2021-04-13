Braze Forms Third Annual Global Customer Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , a comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced its 2021 Global Customer Advisory Board (CAB). In its third year, the Braze CAB now spans the globe, with members representing North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The addition of the APAC CAB comes after Braze has made increased investments in the region, most recently opening an office in Tokyo, Japan , as the company seeks new opportunities for growth and expansion.

The Braze CAB provides a regular forum for our leading customers to meet with Braze executives. During CAB sessions, members provide feedback on Braze products and services, and Braze executives learn about future trends and business needs that can influence the company's product roadmap. This year, the board brings together senior executives, both technical and non-technical, from 41 global brands, including Canva , DraftKings , Gett, Overstock.com , Sonic Drive-In, Traveloka and WW . In 2020, Braze added more than 300 new customers and grew its customer base in the APAC region by 70%.

"The Braze CAB is invaluable to Stash as we enter the high-growth phase of our journey," said Dale Sperling, CMO at personal finance app Stash . "Feedback that I've given during CAB sessions has been incorporated into the company's product roadmap and strategy, which has been beneficial to Stash and the larger Braze customer community. The CAB has also provided an opportunity to meet some of the most creative minds in marketing, which influenced our overall customer engagement strategy."

"As a customer-centric business, our own success is predicated on that of our customers," said Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Customer Officer at Braze. "With the start of our third Braze CAB, we are deepening our commitment to our customers as we work together to understand the evolving needs of consumers in the 'next normal' and continue to build the leading customer engagement platform in the world."

Braze operates in more than 50 countries and recently surpassed the 1,000 customer milestone . To learn from the leading customer engagement practitioners, join Braze Bonfire , a virtual community of over 2,000 Braze users.

