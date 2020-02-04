Braze Hires Former Cognizant Executive as CFO, Google Executive to Join Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced the appointments of Isabelle Winkles as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Tara Walpert Levy to its board of directors.

"After recently crossing the $100M ARR milestone, with our eyes firmly on the future, we are excited to welcome these two fantastic leaders to our team," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Both Isabelle and Tara will be instrumental in guiding Braze through our next stage of growth, and beyond."

Winkles has nearly 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles. She joins Braze after serving as the Chief of Staff to the CFO at leading professional services company Cognizant. Prior to Cognizant, Winkles spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley where she worked across investment banking and equity research, and, following the financial crisis, established and led new finance teams to support strategic business decisions in the context of evolving global regulatory landscapes.

"Braze is a standout enterprise technology leader that enables the world's biggest brands to foster human connections with consumers," said Winkles. "The future is bright for rapid growth at Braze, and I'm looking forward to leading the finance team as a strategic partner to the business, in order to support this rapidly expanding company."

New board member Tara Walpert Levy brings nearly three decades of relevant marketing and technology experience to the Board of Directors. Levy currently leads agency and brand solutions for Google and YouTube. She is responsible for Google's multi-billion dollar advertising and tech business with third-party agencies and marketing partners. Prior to her current role, Levy led Ads Product Marketing for Google, YouTube, and Doubleclick.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the leader in the customer engagement space. In today's day and age, it's critical for brands to grow new and existing consumer relationships that increase ROI and brand loyalty," said Levy. "Braze makes it possible for brands to evolve their marketing strategies into well-orchestrated consumer experiences, amplifying the value of their existing technology platforms."

About Braze:

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms and was recognized as one of Inc Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com .

