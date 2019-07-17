Braze Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms for a Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the leading global customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in the report's second year. "This research is Gartner's second Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. It reflects not only the significant growth of this product category, but also marketing leaders' increasing reliance on mobile marketing techniques for business advantage."1 A complimentary copy of the full report is available from Braze.

According to the report, "consumer demand for mobile engagements creates new, identifiable and predictable moments of opportunity, and sophisticated marketers are capitalizing on them. CMOs surveyed in Gartner's 2018-2019 CMO Spend Survey allocate, on average, 6.4% of total marketing expense budgets to mobile marketing, with 68% of CMOs expecting to increase this investment in 2019."2

"We believe Gartner's recognition of Braze as a Leader validates our vision and execution against our company mission – to provide marketers with the best technology that powers real-time customer experiences across all channels," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "We pride ourselves on the flexibility of our technology and our broad partner ecosystem to support any company, ranging from startups to large enterprises. We look forward to continuing our work with leading global brands as we push the marketing industry into the future."

Braze works with the world's leading brands, including Burger King, Citi, Disney, and Jet, and sends more than 1.5 billion messages daily to a network of two billion monthly active users. Over the past year, the company has continued to gain momentum in all facets of its business:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

