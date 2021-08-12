Braze Recognized as a Leader in Cross Channel Campaign Management by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in a new report titled "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021." Braze received the highest score in the Strategy category. The company was also named a Leader in the "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020," where it earned the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy (tied) categories.

"The past year has demonstrated that forging direct relationships with customers through seamless cross-channel campaigns is essential to the success of all businesses," said Bill Magnuson, Co-founder and CEO of Braze. "We believe this recognition from Forrester validates our continued focus on customer needs and long-term results, and demonstrates the growing importance of sophisticated customer engagement strategies and tools."

The report evaluated 13 cross-channel campaign management solutions across 30 criteria. Braze received the highest possible score in 12 of those criteria, including Product vision, Innovation roadmap, Performance, Partner ecosystem, and Supporting products and services. Additionally, Braze received the top score in the Campaign Design criterion. The report also states, "Forrester recognizes Braze as a leader in the [mobile engagement automation] MEA market, and it has built on its MEA success to tackle the needs of CCCM users. Braze boasts the largest revenue stream across all vendors in this evaluation. It also sets this study's benchmark for the largest CCCM install base, because nearly 60% of its customers use its solution for at least three channels."

"With Braze, we have been able to develop best-in-class cross-channel capabilities through a mixture of in-product mobile and web experiences and out-of-product experiences, such as email," said Jon Mandell, SVP, Membership Marketing, Global Ecommerce, Consumer Products and Licensing at WW. "We have been impressed by the company's level of customer service and view Braze as a true partner that amplifies the value of any technology ecosystem."

Braze believes the report underscores the company's significant presence. Recently, the company surpassed $200 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). Over the past year, Braze has hired more than 350 people, now totalling over 900 employees, and has expanded to Japan and Germany. It has also been listed on Crain's 2020 Best Places to Work in New York City (second year in a row), Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women.

