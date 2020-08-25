Braze Recognized as a Leader in Mobile Engagement Automation by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the leading global customer engagement platform, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc . has recognized the company as a Leader in a new report titled " The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020 ." Braze earned the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy (tied) categories.

The report evaluated 9 mobile engagement automation solution providers on a set of 31 criteria. Braze received the highest possible score in 19 of those criteria including product performance, company performance, product vision, execution roadmap, usability, orchestration, partner ecosystem, and privacy. In addition, Forrester recognized Braze as "one of the few mobile-first platforms that has invested heavily in building enterprise-grade email capabilities."

"Braze has had tremendous success within the past year, executing against our vision to help brands meet the needs of today's mobile-first, always-connected customer," said Bill Magnuson, CEO and co-founder of Braze. "For us, this recognition from Forrester validates the strength of our vision and unmatched innovation in delivering transformative customer experiences for the world's leading brands."

"Braze amplifies the value of our existing technology ecosystem and powers our award-winning campaigns," said Veronica Mynders Hamel, Senior Director of Marketing at DraftKings. "The company has become a strategic part of our marketing team, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as we continue down our path toward personalization at scale to help us build relationships with our customers and drive revenue growth."

The report also states, "Braze's strongest suits are in data integration and automation. Its Currents data streaming product enables users to easily pass customer data back and forth between Braze and other tools, and Braze offers a myriad of partnerships with contextual data providers. Its journey orchestration tool, Braze Canvas, is one of the most intuitive and robust in this evaluation, visualizing not just journeys, but also testing, test results, and journey analyses."

We believe Braze's recognition in this report underscores the company's ongoing momentum. In the past year, the company hit several milestones including surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue , increasing headcount to more than 600 employees, and the addition of a fifth office in Chicago adding to existing locations in New York, San Francisco, London and Singapore. Braze also announced notable product updates including MMS support and its Predictive Suite as well as expanded partnerships with Amazon and Snowflake .

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com.

