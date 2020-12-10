Braze Recognized as Inaugural AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. Braze is also an AWS Retail Competency Partner and an AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner . Additionally, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), a secure, durable, and scalable object storage infrastructure, is part of the Braze Alloys Partner Program .

"As the travel and hospitality industry adapts to changing customer needs, brands must continue to strengthen relationships with customers as the pandemic and corresponding macroeconomic environment changes," said Jon Hyman, Cofounder and CTO of Braze. "Through our AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status, we will continue to support our travel and hospitality brands, like Skyscanner, Trainline, and VivaAerobus, by powering relevant and memorable experiences in 2021 and beyond."

The new AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency recognizes that Braze has demonstrated deep experience helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as it looks to innovate to address changing demands in the face of COVID-19.

"Braze has a proven track record of helping travel and hospitality companies transform their business on AWS and we're delighted to welcome them in the launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Program," said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services. "We look forward to seeing them work with our customers to create game-changing innovations that will impact and improve the way we fly, stay, eat, and experience our world."

Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates Braze as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel and Hospitality Applications, and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services. To receive this designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous validation to ensure alignment with AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for travel and hospitality applications – to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify top AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about the partnership between AWS and Braze, please visit the Braze Alloys Partner Program .

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com .

