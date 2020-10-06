Braze Reveals Multi-Cloud Support with Microsoft Azure to Help Brands Build Resilience into Customer Engagement Strategies

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced several product and partnership updates that enable brands to build resilience into customer engagement strategies. Brands' short and long-term growth are being defined by the ability to proactively respond to today's challenging environment. Braze's new offerings empower marketers with added flexibility, faster insights, and an expanded integration ecosystem to build adaptable customer engagement programs. These include a number of enhanced data and reporting solutions in addition to planned availability on Microsoft Azure.

"As consumer preferences continue to evolve due to uncertain conditions, brands are looking for flexible technologies that can withstand any type of disruption," said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of Product at Braze. "These offerings are intended to help brands evolve and reimagine their customer engagement programs faster than ever, which is especially critical during these challenging times."

Added Flexibility with Support for Multiple Cloud Platforms

Braze adds Microsoft Azure to its list of supported cloud platforms, with general availability expected in early 2021. Microsoft Azure availability initially started as a customer request from one of the largest retailers in the world, and provides enterprises flexibility to run Braze on the cloud computing platform that aligns best with their long-term technology strategy and investments. Customers will now be able to use Braze on two leading global cloud platforms, offering the scalability needed to win in their markets.

More Insights, Faster

Braze reveals new innovations that deliver actionable insights faster to marketers, enabling them to iterate on customer engagement strategies quickly and deliver brilliant customer experiences. The new integration with Tealium , a leading customer data platform, allows brands to establish a seamless flow of custom events, user attributes, and purchase data to deliver more targeted, personalized and relevant experiences in real-time.

"Today, there's no shortage of customer data, but brands are still struggling to leverage that data to better understand their customers," said Mike Anderson, Founder and CTO at Tealium. "Our partnership with Braze will connect two leading marketing technologies to help brands listen, understand, and act in order to unlock the true value of data and serve customers relevant and memorable experiences."

Braze has also improved native reporting capabilities through a new Report Builder and Funnel Reports. With the new Report Builder, brands can quickly compare the results of multiple campaigns directly in Braze. These customized, granular reports will help brands understand which engagement strategies are moving the needle on key metrics. Funnel Reports allow customers to easily visualize where conversion drop-offs occur and then quickly take action to optimize outcomes at every step of the funnel. Brands can better understand the different actions customers take after receiving a campaign or entering a customer journey built in the platform's journey management tool, Canvas.

Reach Customers in New Ways

With its newest SDK and segmentation improvements, Braze makes it easy to reach customers in new and effective ways. Using the new Unreal Engine SDK, brands can now connect with users through virtual gaming experiences and use Braze to identify, understand, and even send rich push notifications to users based on their behaviors within Unreal Engine games. With the latest updates to Braze segmentation, brands can now build more precise segments based upon users' rich event history and drill down to identify and reach users with finer-grained targeting options.

For more information on this product release, check out our blog post.

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Contact:

Quincy Zhai

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Braze

Related Links

http://www.braze.com

