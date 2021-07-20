Braze Reveals New Features and Partnerships to Help Brands Use Customer Data for Future Growth

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced several new product and partnership updates that provide brands with greater control of their first-party data, leading to smarter decision-making and more substantial outcomes spanning engagement, retention, and revenue. The Braze platform's new offerings allow brands to collect, orchestrate and activate their data with ease, adapting to unique customer preferences and responding to continued shifting behaviors.

"In order to take advantage of the new opportunities that lie ahead, brands must future-proof their businesses for sustainable growth," said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of Product at Braze. "Renewed economic optimism presents heightened expectations and increased competition for consumer attention, and these new offerings will help brands drive business growth across engagement, retention, and revenue."

Build Consumer Trust With First-Party Data Capture

Brands will now have new ways to activate first-party data through audience segmentation and message personalization, while remaining compliant with evolving privacy requirements. One of the key additions are In-App Message Surveys, which are easy-to-use survey templates that empower brands to seamlessly collect consumer preferences, attributes, and feedback as part of a web or mobile experience. This allows brands to put these new insights to work as part of current or future campaigns.

Braze has also continued to expand its partner ecosystem to connect disparate customer data with four new global customer data platform (CDP) partners: Adobe , Amperity, RudderStack , and Treasure Data . Brands can use these real-time integrations to resolve customer identities at scale, build comprehensive customer profiles and power more personalized customer engagement.

"Together, Braze and Amperity offer a tightly integrated solution that empowers brands to form a holistic 360-degree view of their customer, act on insights and deliver highly personalized campaigns at scale," said Kabir Shahani, CEO at Amperity. "Our participation in the Braze Alloys partner ecosystem helps our mutual customers unlock the true value of their first-party data to achieve stronger business outcomes."

Uncover Deeper Insights to Maximize Conversions

New updates have been added to Braze Reporting and Analytics, allowing users to gain even deeper insights to report on past performance, determine effectiveness and drive better outcomes:

Conversion Correlations help brands uncover insights about customers most or least likely to convert after receiving a campaign. These insights into user behaviors can then be used to inform future campaigns.

Enhancements to Braze Revenue Reporting allow users to tie customer engagement to revenue generation. With this update, brands can use a granular last-click attribution model to track, monitor and compare the amount of revenue that was generated after customers clicked on any campaign.

Orchestrate Dynamic Campaigns With Ease

Braze has made updates to Canvas , its journey management tool, as well as its SMS/MMS channels to simplify and enhance brands' workflows. Canvas has also seen the launch of additional components and orchestration capabilities to make journey building faster and easier. This includes Experiment Steps, a new feature which empowers brands to A/B test and optimize individual messages, paths, and more throughout a customer journey.

New MMS Contact Cards have been added to enable Braze users to send brand contact information directly to customers via any MMS message. Recipients can then save MMS Contact Cards to their contact list, which allows them to recognize who is reaching out to them, forming stronger brand recognition.

For more information on this product release, please go to: https://www.braze.com/resources/articles/braze-summer-2021-product-launch

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com .

