Braze Surpasses $200 Million Annual Recurring Revenue

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced it has surpassed $200 million annual recurring revenue (ARR), 18 months after crossing the $100 million ARR milestone . In addition, Braze announced the appointments of Datadog Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Obstler to its board of directors as Audit Chair, and Pankaj Malik as its Chief Accounting Officer.

"Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, we've remained focused on customer needs and long-term results, doubling ARR in the past 18 months," said Bill Magnuson, co-founder and CEO of Braze. "This is a proud moment for every Braze employee, as it demonstrates the growing importance of customer engagement and how brands are seizing the opportunity of the next normal."

Braze Adds David Obstler to Board of Directors

In addition to serving on the Braze board of directors, Obstler also currently serves as the CFO of Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. He joins Braze's board of directors and audit committee with more than three decades of operational finance experience and over two decades focused on technology companies. Prior to Datadog, Obstler served as CFO of trusted hotel partner TravelClick, MSCI Inc., and Risk Metrics Group amongst others, as well as held investment banking positions at JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, and Goldman Sachs. Obstler has a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Braze has many of the same characteristics that attracted me to Datadog: an industry-leading SaaS product, strong business velocity, and a great management team," said Obstler. "This is the winning combination for a successful, long-term company, and I am looking forward to joining the board of directors and audit committee."

Pankaj Malik Joins Braze as Chief Accounting Officer

Malik has more than 20 years of finance, corporate accounting, financial reporting, and audit experience with various organizations. Prior to joining Braze, Malik served as the Vice President and Global Controller at marketing technology company Impact and at robotic process automation software company UiPath. At each company, he oversaw all accounting policy, financial close and statutory compliance across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. He has also served as Director of Strategy and Business Management at HP. Malik is a CPA from the United States and a CA from India.

Braze Continues Global Expansion

Over the past year, Braze has hired more than 350 people, now totalling over 800 employees, and has expanded to Japan and Germany . The company has been named Inc. Magazine's 2020 Best Workplaces (second year in a row) and Crain's 2020 Best Places to Work in New York City (second year in a row), and has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the UK and the U.S.

The company is hiring across all offices and functions. To view job openings, please visit: https://www.braze.com/about/careers/ .

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Braze