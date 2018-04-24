Brazen Announces Expansion To Six New Cities: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Worth And Philadelphia

In the U.S., 91.4% of women-owned firms have no employee other than the owneri. If every WOB added just one member to their team, they could create more than 11 million jobs; more employment growth than 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 combinedii. Female entrepreneurs represent an incredible economic opportunity that Brazen hopes to unlock with its expansion.

"Many women-owned businesses today are innovating in sectors and industries ripe for growth, but they simply don't personally identify as 'high-growth' or 'tech' yet," said Jennifer Ehlen, CEO and founder of Brazen. "With Brazen's help, we hope women entrepreneurs will realize their growth aspirations, regardless of labels or definitions they choose to wear."

Brazen offers evidence-based membership programs to anyone who identifies as female and "growth-seeking," including:

Growth Groups: Brazen's flagship program are peer advisory groups of seven to nine female entrepreneurs that meet monthly to present their greatest business challenges and work through solutions.

Power Hours: Brazen Members can schedule an appointment with a legal, accounting, marketing or IT/tech expert every month.

Member Events and Roundtables: These monthly events bring together sister CEOs to learn more about business growth strategies and get inspired.

"Our ultimate goal is to create a global network of women-led businesses and supporters that can connect across geographies to grow their companies," said COO and co-founder, Aimee Muirnin Dunne. "It's time to boldly grow our businesses. No apologies."

Brazen is launching its local programs with the support of acting directors in each market, including Kristin Fox in Chicago, Jasmin Brand in Dallas-Fort Worth, Olivia Omega in Denver, Monica Wheat in Detroit and Bonnie Bogle in Philadelphia. Brazen continues to operate in its founding market, St. Louis, with executive director Mindy Mazur.

Brazen encourages women at all stages of business and industries to join a like-minded community, access curated online and offline resources, leverage best-practice tools and feel supported on their entrepreneurial journey. To learn more about becoming a Member or to find out about programs in your city, visit www.BrazenGlobal.com.

About Brazen

Brazen serves business-focused programs to a national member network of growth-seeking female presidents, founders and CEOs. Brazen was founded in St. Louis and today serves female entrepreneurs in seven markets across the country. For more information, visit www.BrazenGlobal.com.

i "The 2017 State of Women-Owned Business Report: Summary Tables." American Express OPEN, 2017

ii "The 2017 State of Women-Owned Business Report: Summary Tables." American Express OPEN, 2017

