Brazen, Florida Troops to Teachers Partner to Transition Military Service Members, Veterans into K-12 Educators

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brazen, the leading virtual event and recruitment platform, Florida Troops to Teachers and six K-12 Florida school districts jointly announce a partnership to connect transitioning military service members and veterans with education career opportunities in grades K-12, with a free virtual event and webinar hosted on the Brazen platform tomorrow, February 24. "How to Become a Teacher" invites former active military and their spouses to learn about certification steps to becoming an educator, resume and interview tips, opportunities to chat directly with recruiters, and overall employment in the education space, and will include representatives from six Florida county school districts: Polk County Schools, Lake County Schools, Lee County Schools, Pinellas County Schools, Manatee County Schools and St. Lucie Public Schools. The virtual event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on February 24, with a second showing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

To date, through the Brazen platform, the organization has engaged with almost 300 event attendees, hiring 82 candidates thus far. Brazen provides an innovative platform to connect employers with a pool of diverse, qualified candidates through virtual hiring events, career fairs, video interviewing, and more, with a goal to drive personal human connection and conversation in an otherwise virtual world. The collaboration with Florida Troops to Teachers is part of the company's mission to support more career conversations in 2021 and empower a hiring channel that results in more diversity and opportunities across industries.

"Brazen prides itself on fostering impactful human interaction in an otherwise virtual world. With Florida Troops to Teachers, we are bringing that initiative and our innovative platform to a deserving group of individuals looking to leverage and reskill their expertise to educate today's youth," said Ed Barrientos, CEO, Brazen. "We are proud to collaborate with this organization as they work to provide assistance, guidance and opportunity to our transitioning service members and veterans and bring a unique set of skills into the classroom."

Troops to Teachers is a Department of Defense career transition service that assists transitioning service members with meeting the requirements necessary to become teachers while also helping program participants to find employment, once eligible, in public, charter, and Bureau of Indian Affairs schools. Since its start in 1993, Florida Troops to Teachers has successfully transitioned more than 100,000 veterans to a career in education. The organization aims to reduce veteran unemployment, improve American education and teacher shortages, and increase the number of male and minority teachers in today's classrooms.

"After experiencing detrimental technical issues with other platforms, we confidently turned to Brazen to help us achieve the personalized virtual event experience that our attendees have come to expect, and that we take pride in," said Quiana Peterson, Instructional Recruitment Partner, Lake County Schools. "Our goal is to provide the best attendee experience possible, especially to our former military, and Brazen empowers us to uphold this commitment. The steps to becoming a teacher are complicated and, with Brazen's platform, we are able to easily share information and foster relationships with our veterans to assist along the way."

"From the moment I set foot in the classroom, I knew becoming a teacher was the best career decision I have ever made," said Maurice Simmons, Assistant Principal, Oak Park Middle School. "I felt that I was indeed making a difference in the students' lives, I cannot think of another profession where you can have this type of impact on tomorrow's leaders. For anyone looking to make a difference in the world, the teaching profession is ground zero!"

To register for the event, get more information or read about Florida Troops to Teachers success stories, visit http://bit.ly/39AcwBp and www.proudtoserveagain.com.

To learn more about how Brazen can provide valuable career conversations and foster more professional conversations with candidates, visit www.brazen.com.

About Florida Troops to Teachers

The Florida Troops to Teachers program assists former and current military personnel who are interested in becoming educators in Florida classrooms. The office assists with career transition by providing a tailored career transition plan based on participants current situation, making for a smooth career transition process. Florida offers certification programs that enable individuals holding at least a bachelor's degree to complete the requirements for a teaching certificate while employed, even on active duty. Florida also offers a waiver of fees for initial certification application, temporary and professional, and certification testing for current military personnel, honorably discharged veterans, and their spouses or surviving spouses.

About Brazen

Brazen helps employers succeed in the new candidate-driven labor market by giving recruiters a variety of chat-based recruiting tools like live chat, scheduled chat, virtual hiring events and recruiting chatbots. By providing more options for candidates to connect with recruiting teams other than the traditional 'Apply Now,' Brazen is converting candidate interest into quality hires at twice the industry standard and in half the time. Brazen's conversational recruiting platform is designed specifically for talent acquisition and is used by the world's most respected companies including CVS Health, Starbucks and KPMG. Brazen has been the leading provider of chat-based recruiting software since 2013.

