Brazen Learning Launches First Add-On for Synchronizing Data between Salesforce Education Cloud and Google Classroom

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazen Learning, a company dedicated to developing technology solutions that improve the educational experience, today announced the availability of its Salesforce-Google Classroom Sync application. The new add-on is the first application to enable the sharing and synchronization of data between Salesforce Education Cloud and Google Classroom, eliminating time-intensive and error-prone manual entry and greatly enhancing reporting and student performance insights.

"Google Classroom has become a ubiquitous tool in classrooms around the world and Salesforce Education Cloud is increasingly being deployed to digitally transform schools, but until now they have existed in silos. Our Salesforce-Google Classroom integration brings both platforms together to share information for more efficient and effective education and administration," Girija Ramapriya, co-founder and CEO.

With the Salesforce-Google Classroom Sync Add-on, data for classes, people, and topics are automatically synchronized both ways. When teachers are making assignments and grading in Google Classroom, data is automatically updated in Salesforce providing a real-time, accurate view of the class and providing important data for both reporting, analysis, and insights.

"Our hope is that this software not only saves valuable teacher time, but makes it easy to analyze a rich set of data for improving student success," added Brendan Heyck, co-founder.

The Salesforce-Google Classroom Sync add-on is available for download today via an install package into the customer's Salesforce environment. The cost is $750/year plus a setup fee. As a Salesforce Certified Implementation Partner, Brazen Learning is available to provide implementation guidance and tech support.

Brazen Learning is an education technology company focused on creating new innovative experiences that engage and empower students and teachers. It has developed Student Soapbox, a lesson plan voting platform, and the Salesforce-Google Classroom Application, a browser-based add-on that automatically synchronizes data between those platforms. The company's expertise is in education and technology implementation, focusing on solutions built on the robust and extensible Salesforce platform and is a Salesforce Education Cloud Certified Implementation Partner. For more information visit www.brazenlearning.com .

