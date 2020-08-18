Brazen, WayUp Partner to Elevate, Diversify Modern Campus Recruitment

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brazen, the leading virtual event and recruitment platform, and WayUp, the leading hiring platform for early-career professionals, jointly announced a strategic partnership that enables campus recruitment teams across the country to access the largest, most diverse and qualified student and young professional database. With the use of Brazen's industry-leading virtual event platform, the collaboration efficiently connects recruiters and candidates in real-time, fostering professional career conversation for today's modern workforce.

Brazen, one of the fast-growing tech companies in the HR and talent acquisition space, provides an innovative platform to connect employers with a pool of qualified candidates through virtual hiring events, career fairs, video interviewing and more, with a goal to drive personal human connection and conversation in an otherwise virtual world. The integration with WayUp enables Brazen customers to drive attendance to virtual events from WayUp's user base of over 5.6 million users across 7,200 college campuses. Campus recruitment teams and hiring managers can engage with top, diverse candidates, host events for various markets and industries and host events with individual schools.



"For young professionals, this is an unprecedented market to enter and it is critical that we help secure their footing," said Ed Barrientos, CEO, Brazen. "This partnership enables brands to drive the engagement needed between employers and job seekers to expedite the hiring process, without sacrificing culture and connection."



Founded in 2014, WayUp is the go-to platform used by millions of early-career professionals to get hired and by thousands of employers to recruit qualified, diverse early-career candidates. With WayUp, employers can source diverse talent (71% of users are Black, Hispanic, Non-Binary, or Female) using self-reported candidate data in an EEO & OFCCP-compliant way. Its automated digital sourcing and candidate screening solutions prioritize diversity and efficiency.

"At WayUp, we love getting people hired, and we're committed to providing our users with the best early-career opportunities," said Liz Wessel, Co-Founder and CEO, WayUp. "Thanks to this partnership, employers who use Brazen can now expand their reach to drive virtual event attendance from diverse and qualified students across nearly every campus in the country, rather than only from universities where they have partnerships."



To learn more about how Brazen and WayUp can diversify your talent pool and foster more professional conversations with candidates, visit www.brazen.com and www.wayup.com.

About WayUp

WayUp is a venture-backed startup based in NYC that partners with companies to recruit qualified, diverse early-career candidates. WayUp offers flexible solutions to help employers source and screen for their roles, all focusing on achieving diversity goals, providing actionable insights throughout the process, and giving all candidates an exceptional experience. Founded in July 2014, WayUp was named by CNN as one of the 30 most innovative companies changing the world. With WayUp, employers—like Nasdaq, Unilever, and thousands more—fill their talent pipeline with qualified candidates, exceed diversity goals, and increase their efficiency throughout the recruitment funnel. WayUp is changing the way companies hire while getting top talent hired.

About Brazen

Brazen helps employers succeed in the new all-virtual world by giving recruiters a variety of virtual recruiting tools like virtual hiring events, virtual career fairs, text, audio, and video chat, live video broadcasts, and more. By providing more options for candidates to connect with recruiting teams other than the traditional 'Apply Now,' Brazen is converting candidate interest into quality hires at twice the industry standard and in half the time. Brazen's virtual hiring event platform is designed specifically for talent acquisition and is used by the world's most respected companies including CVS Health, Starbucks and KPMG. Brazen has been the leading provider of virtual hiring event software since 2013.

