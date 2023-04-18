Brazi Bites Debuts New Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread

Latin-Inspired Better-For-You Brand Launches Crowdsourced Flavor as Everything Seasoning Continues to Dominate Consumer Trends

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazi Bites , pioneer of Latin-inspired, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free foods, today announced its new Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread flavor is now available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market, with distribution also coming to Whole Foods Market in fall 2023. Chosen by Brazi Bites consumers and brand fans via a social media campaign in 2022, the new variety combines the popular everything seasoning with the brand's classic Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses for a crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, deliciously addicting bite.

The crowdsourced flavor joins the brand's core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread, bringing a perfectly salty and savory twist to the classic Cheese Bread consumers know and love. Crafted with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and salt, the everything seasoning blend provides a balanced mix of flavors that elevates each bite for a crowd-pleasing snack or side to enjoy any time of day. Brazi Bites products are always made using simple, wholesome ingredients, with absolutely nothing artificial. The signature cheese bread dough is made with tapioca flour, a delicious alternative to wheat, which makes each mouthwatering flavor safe for those avoiding gluten.

"Coming into 2023, brands are tapping into popular flavor trends, like everything seasoning, to amplify existing product lines," said Junea Rocha, Co-Founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. "We received thousands of consumer submissions and Everything was the clear winner. The popular seasoning combined with the deliciously bold cheddar and parmesan in our signature Brazilian Cheese Bread absolutely nailed the taste category, and we're excited to bring this new variety to consumers who we know will fall in love instantly."

Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread goes conveniently from the freezer to the oven or air-fryer for a quick snack, appetizer, or bite for breakfast that is ready in minutes. Similar to all Brazi Bites products, the new variety is Certified Gluten-Free, grain-free, soy-free, and made with simple, wholesome ingredients.

Brazi Bites Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread has an SRP of $7.49 per 11.5 oz bag and is available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market starting in April 2023, and coming to Whole Foods Market nationwide in fall 2023. Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread joins the brand's core line of naturally gluten-free Latin-inspired products, which include Brazilian Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites, Empanadas, and Breakfast Sandwiches. Brazi Bites products are available at more than 17,000 natural, conventional, and club stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and Amazon.

About Brazi Bites :

Brazi Bites is revolutionizing how consumers think about the freezer aisle with its delicious Latin-inspired, better-for-you, and naturally gluten-free foods. The company was born in the kitchen of husband-and-wife duo Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin in 2010 to bring the Brazilian household staple Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo) to the U.S. market. In a few short years, Brazi Bites grew into a nationally distributed brand with a passionate following after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank. Today, Brazi Bites has multiple product lines including Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites, Empanadas, and Breakfast Sandwiches with distribution in 17,000+ stores across natural, conventional, and club channels. For more information about Brazi Bites, visit www.brazibites.com, or follow the company on Instagram ( @Brazi_Bites ), TikTok ( @Brazi_Bites ), and Facebook ( @BraziBites) .

