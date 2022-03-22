Brazi Bites Launches New Better-For-You Pizza Bites Line

Latin-Inspired Better-for-you Brand Debuts Clean Ingredient Take on a Classic American Favorite

PORTLAND, Ore. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazi Bites , pioneer of delicious Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you foods, today announced the launch of its new line of Pizza Bites . Available in three mouthwatering flavors, Pepperoni , Four Cheese , and Supreme . Brazi Bites Pizza Bites are made with the brand's award-winning cheese bread dough stuffed with delicious, classic pizza fillings for a better, clean-ingredient take on the traditional snack.

Each bag is filled with bite-size pockets that are golden and cheesy on the outside, with a pizza filling on the inside – always made using the perfect blend of only the finest ingredients, with absolutely nothing artificial. The signature cheese bread dough that encompasses each Pizza Bite is made with tapioca flour, a delicious alternative to wheat, which makes each mouthwatering flavor safe for those avoiding gluten.

"This exciting new product line allows us to continue our path to revolutionize the freezer aisle," said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. "We're presenting shoppers with a naturally gluten-free and clean-ingredient snack that typically has a reputation of being unhealthy. Our Pizza Bites offer familiar and approachable flavors that we already know and love, with an elevated, extra cheesy taste. Once you try, we know you'll be coming back for more!"

Pizza Bites go conveniently from freezer to the oven or air-fryer for a warm and delicious snack, appetizer, or meal in minutes. The perfect food for entertaining too, they're a crowd-pleasing delight that snackers of all ages can feel good about.

Pizza Bites are high in protein and, like all Brazi Bites foods, are Certified Gluten-Free, grain-free, trans-fat-free, soy-free, and made without artificial ingredients. Additional flavor-specific details include:

Pepperoni: Stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce these pizza bites make the perfect blend of everything you love about fresh pizza.

Four Cheese: Filled with four delectable cheeses including mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and asiago, these Pizza Bites are bursting with cheesy goodness.

Supreme: Packed with uncured pepperoni, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers, onions and spices, these bites explode with all your favorite ingredients that are found on a supreme pizza.

Pizza Bites have an MSRP of $5.99 per bag and are available at Kroger nationwide, Safeway, Giant, Stop & Shop, Target, Wegmans, New Seasons, Publix, and more. They are also available online at www.brazibites.com and Amazon . Brazi Bites product lines of Brazilian Cheese Bread, Empanadas and Breakfast Sandwiches are available at more than 16,000 natural and conventional stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.brazibites.com.

About Brazi Bites :

Brazi Bites is revolutionizing the way consumers think about the freezer aisle with its delicious Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you foods. The company was born in the kitchen of husband-and-wife duo Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin in 2010 to bring a household staple in Brazil "Pão de Queijo" (cheese bread), to the U.S. market. In a few short years, Brazi Bites grew into a nationally distributed brand after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank. Brazi Bites expanded its product offerings with a line of gluten-free and protein-packed mini-Empanadas, released the first single-serve, gluten-free Homestyle Breakfast Sandwich, and most recently introduced the Pizza Bites line. For more information about Brazi Bites, visit www.brazibites.com, or follow the company on Instagram ( @Brazi_Bites ) and Facebook ( @BraziBites ).

