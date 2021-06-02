Brazi Bites Makes Mornings Toasty with New Latin-Inspired Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazi Bites , pioneer of delicious Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free better-for-you foods, today announced the launch of its new Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches in four varieties: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Double Egg and Turkey Bacon. The first single-serve, gluten-free breakfast sandwiches on the market, each SKU features simple, clean ingredients like cage-free eggs and nitrate-free bacon, sandwiched between toasty slices of warm, gluten-free bread for a delicious and satisfying homestyle taste that's ready in minutes in the microwave.

Brazi Bites

The frozen breakfast category experienced explosive growth in 2020 with Americans working from home, resulting in a $100 million increase, with better-for-you options growing by up to 3x, according to MULO. Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches, launching at Target, fill a much-needed gap created by this surge in demand with a deliciously convenient, better-for-you option that has strong appeal with millennials and families with younger children.

"After conducting extensive consumer market research and nearly a year of R&D, it became clear to us that shoppers are looking for better breakfast options that are delicious, accessible, and make their mornings easier," said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. "With limited gluten-free breakfast sandwich options on the market, and no single-serve, we knew we could create something truly unique to help drive growth in this space. True to our brand mission, our new Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches deliver on taste, texture and quality to help create meaningful moments of joy at mealtime. We feel confident consumers will love the taste and ingredient profile of our new sandwiches and are excited to bring more better-for-you shoppers to the category!"

Inspired by Brazil's popular grilled cheese, 'queijo-quente," Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches are packed with 16-19 grams of protein and are certified gluten-free. The sandwiches also feature an innovative and unique Micro~Grill™ crisping sleeve that turns ordinary microwaves into a convenient panini-type grill for perfectly toasted bread every time. Quick and simple for hectic mornings before Zoom calls and remote learning starts, these sandwiches are the perfect way to enjoy the taste of a home-cooked breakfast with zero prep.

Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches retail for $4.49 and are available at select Target locations now. Brazi Bites' core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread and Empanadas are available at more than 15,000 natural and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon. For a complete list of locations, please visit https://brazibites.com/store-locator/ .

About Brazi Bites :

Brazi Bites is revolutionizing the way consumers think about the freezer aisle with its delicious Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you foods. The company was born in the kitchen of husband-and-wife duo Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin in 2010 to bring a household staple in Brazil "Pão de Queijo," AKA cheese bread, to the U.S. market. In a few short years, Brazi Bites grew into a nationally distributed brand with a cult-like following after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank and being included twice on the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies." Inspired by Latin flavors and traditions, Brazi Bites expanded its product offerings with a line of gluten-free, protein-packed mini Empanadas that come in multiple approachable flavors as well as released the first single-serve, gluten-free Homestyle Breakfast Sandwich made with simple, clean ingredients. Brazi Bites believes in the power of purposeful food to create joyous, meaningful moments. The company's products are available at more than 15,000 stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Costco, Wegmans, Publix and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon. For more information about Brazi Bites, please visit www.brazibites.com , or follow the company on Instagram (@Brazi_Bites) and Facebook (@BraziBites) for updates.

