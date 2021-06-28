Brazi Bites Upgrades Traditional Frozen Pizza Bites with New Pizza'nadas

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazi Bites , pioneer of delicious Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you foods, today announced the launch of Pizza'nadas , an extension of the brand's popular Empanadas line. Pizza'nadas start with the same, iconic Brazilian cheese bread base made from clean ingredients like tapioca flour, eggs, cheese, and milk, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce for a delicious, nostalgic pizza flavor consumers love. Take the Pizza'nadas straight from the freezer to the oven or air fryer for a scrumptious snack that is ready in minutes.

Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas

Frozen foods are a "pandemic powerhouse," growing 21% last year to $65.1 billion in retail sales, according to a report from the American Frozen Food Institute. Brazi Bites' Pizza'nadas launching this month, offer a twist on America's favorite pizza bite in a deliciously convenient, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free option that has strong mass appeal.

"As we watched the frozen and nostalgic categories catapult over the past year, it became clear that there was a huge opportunity for us to capitalize on a white space in the market by creating the perfect better-for-you, gluten- and grain-free product to bring the two categories together," said Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. "Shoppers are actively searching for a gluten-free pepperoni pizza bite alternative that actually tastes good and is made with clean ingredients. In fact, a pizza bite option was the number one requested product by our consumers over the past 18 months. We took the idea straight to R&D, combining fresh mozzarella cheese, uncured pepperoni, and tomato sauce for the inside, wrapping it in our crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside Brazilian Cheese Bread, to create a delicious, naturally gluten-free option. Staying true to our brand mission, Pizza'nadas not only deliver on taste, texture and quality, but help create small, meaningful, and joyful moments every time you pick up a bite!"

Bringing a Latin-inspired twist to an American favorite snack, Brazi Bites Pizza'nadas are certified gluten-free and only use the finest hand-selected ingredients with absolutely nothing artificial. Quick and simple for appetizers, snacks, parties or light meals, these bites deliver all the flavor consumers love about classic frozen pizza bites in a new way that tastes homemade.

Brazi Bites Pizza'nadas have an MSRP of $5.99, and are available at Wegmans, New Seasons, Lidl, and select Safeway locations this month, as well as Amazon . Brazi Bites' core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread and Empanadas are available at more than 15,000 natural and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon . The brand also launched a line of Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches Spring 2021, available at select Target locations.

About Brazi Bites :

Brazi Bites is revolutionizing the way consumers think about the freezer aisle with its delicious Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you foods. The company was born in the kitchen of husband-and-wife duo Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin in 2010 to bring a household staple in Brazil "Pão de Queijo," AKA cheese bread, to the U.S. market. In a few short years, Brazi Bites grew into a nationally distributed brand with a cult-like following after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank and being included twice on the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies." Inspired by Latin flavors and traditions, Brazi Bites expanded its product offerings with a line of gluten-free, protein-packed mini Empanadas that come in multiple approachable flavors as well as released the first single-serve, gluten-free Homestyle Breakfast Sandwich made with simple, clean ingredients. Brazi Bites believes in the power of purposeful food to create joyous, meaningful moments. The company's products are available at more than 15,000 stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Costco, Wegmans, Publix and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon. For more information about Brazi Bites, please visit www.brazibites.com, or follow the company on Instagram ( @Brazi_Bites ) and Facebook ( @BraziBites ) for updates.

