Brazil - Cosmetics Market size to increase by USD 4.72 billion between 2022 to 2027| Rise in sales of cosmetics through e-commerce channels drives the market growth - Technavio

13 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazil - Cosmetics Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The rise in sales of cosmetics through e-commerce channels is notably driving the cosmetics market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, and Fragrances and deodorants), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cosmetics Market in Brazil 2023-2027
Brazil - Cosmetics Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights 
The Brazil cosmetics market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Agreste Cosmetica Brasil Ltda.
  • Amyris Inc.
  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Beleza na Web
  • Chanel Ltd.
  • Coty Inc.
  • Grupo Boticario
  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • LOccitane Groupe SA
  • LOreal SA
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  • Natura and Co Holding SA
  • PUIG S.L.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC
  • Kao Corp.

Brazil - Cosmetics Market 2023 – 2027:  Key Segment Analysis
The skincare products segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Some of the prominent skincare items encompass topical creams, lotions, toners, exfoliating products, and skin serums. Consumers are increasingly embracing skincare products to address concerns related to aging, skin brightening, and sun protection. Furthermore, skincare products are widely used to moisturize, hydrate, and achieve a smooth and flawless complexion. There is a rising trend among consumers who seek products that offer protection, hydration, wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and rejuvenation, all aimed at preserving radiant and healthy-looking skin.

Related Reports:

Mineral Cosmetics Market: The Mineral Cosmetics Market size is projected to increase by USD 775.37 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% between 2022 and 2027.

Luxury Cosmetics Market: The luxury cosmetics market share is expected to increase to USD 28.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%.

Brazil - Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.11

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agreste Cosmetica Brasil Ltda., Amyris Inc., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Beleza na Web, Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, PUIG S.L., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Kao Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

