Brazil - Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market to grow by USD 11.03 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Improving manufacturing sector in Brazil to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazil - third-party logistics (3pl) market is expected to grow by USD 11.03 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.51% from the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and distribution) and end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others). The report also covers information on trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2023-2027

Improving manufacturing sector in Brazil is a key factor driving market growth. Brazil's manufacturing sector is growing with the growing demand in the retail and automotive sectors. Decreased exchange rates in Brazil allowed some retailers and automobile companies to increase their export activity, which led to the production of more goods in Brazil. Additionally, growing manufacturing activity in Brazil, especially in the automotive industry, is attracting a number of global 3PL service providers. Furthermore, demand for 3PLs supplying heavy equipment in iron ore, steel, engineering, and other capital-intensive industries is driven by improving production in the manufacturing sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the third-party logistics (3pl) market in Brazil: BBM Logistica, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc.
  • Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil is concentrated in nature.
  • Market to observe 9.21% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • The introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry is a major trend in the market.
  • Blockchain technology acts as a digital platform that provides a distributed ledger of transactions, creating a series of cryptographically secure records of transactions between parties involved in the network.
  • Furthermore, this decentralized system eliminates the need for a central authority to keep transaction records, making it highly secure and transparent.
  • In supply chain management, especially in the logistics sector, blockchain technology is essential in establishing efficient and cost-effective supply chain processes.

Significant Challenge

  • Inadequate transport infrastructure in Brazil is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
  • Brazil's road network is congested and inadequately maintained, leading to delays and long freight transit times.
  • Poor road conditions not only lead to longer travel times but also increase vehicle maintenance costs, affecting overall transportation profits.
  • In addition, the country's railway system is underdeveloped and lacks widespread coverage, making it difficult to transport goods over long distances.

Keg Segments:

  • The transportation segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are looking to 3PL providers to improve supply chain efficiency and streamline their operations. Growth in the transportation segment is also driving investment in infrastructure development. In addition, the efficiency and effectiveness of freight transport will be enhanced through investment in modern warehouses, distribution centers, and freight transport hubs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample 

Related Reports:

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 532.65 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87%. 

The Connected Logistics Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.32% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 62,287.98 million

 ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wastewater Treatment Service Market is to grow by USD 22.62 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for reclaimed water to drive the growth- Technavio

Wastewater Treatment Service Market is to grow by USD 22.62 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for reclaimed water to drive the growth- Technavio

The wastewater treatment service market is expected to grow by USD 22.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Secondary Packaging Market to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

Secondary Packaging Market to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

The secondary packaging market is expected to grow by USD 72.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.