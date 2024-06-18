Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce & ACATE Technology Delegation Close the Market

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Henrique Bilbao, Vice President of Internationalization at ACATE - Technology Association of Santa Catarina State, Brazil, Peter Hawkins, Co-Chair at Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) and their delegates joined Guillaume Legare, Head South America, Toronto Stock Exchange to close the market.

ACATE is an association that brings together over 1,700 technology companies and institutions from the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil. Since 2017, ACATE has been recognized as one of the top five incubators in the world, promoting the development of the technology sector through innovation, cooperation, and internationalization. Their trade mission to Canada aims to showcase the potential of utilizing Canada as a platform for Brazilian technology companies to market their solutions globally and to launch their Canadian chapter, in partnership with the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce (BCCC).

The Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce is a Canadian not-for-profit association founded over 50 years ago with the objective of fostering bilateral trade and investments between Canada and Brazil.

Time: 3:30PM to 4:00 PM

Place: TMX Market Center - 120 Adelaide St West, Ground Floor.

