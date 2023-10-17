Brazil Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2023-2028: Snapshot of Third-Party Data Center Facilities Across 30+ Cities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $1.5 billion by 2028 from $800 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.05% from 2022-2028

This comprehensive research provides valuable insights into the colocation data center market in Brazil, offering transparency in our research methodology and a deep understanding of market dynamics.

We present the market size in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, providing a clear overview of the market's scale. Additionally, we differentiate between Full Build, Installed, and Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with occupancy percentages.

Our study includes an assessment of colocation investments in Brazil, allowing for comparisons with other countries in the Latin America region. We analyze the current landscape of the Brazil data center market and provide insightful predictions regarding its growth during the forecast period.

We delve into the current and future colocation demand across various industries in Brazil, shedding light on sustainability efforts in the country. Our analysis also covers the status of cloud operations in Brazil and highlights existing and upcoming submarine cables and cloud-on-ramps services.

Furthermore, we offer a snapshot of both existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil, including details on facilities in over 30 cities. We provide revenue forecasts for the colocation market, distinguishing between retail and wholesale colocation, and present pricing trends for both.

The report explores the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects in the colocation data center industry in Brazil. The vendor landscape is based on data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location, offering a comprehensive view of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Brazil ?

? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Brazil by 2028?

by 2028? What factors are driving Brazil's data center colocation market?

EXISTING COLOCATION OPERATORS

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Equinix

Scala Data Centers

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

V.tal

GlobeNet Telecom

Quantico Data Center

OneX Data Center

Angola Cables

Adentro

DialHost

Elea Digital

HostDime

Matrix

Lumen Technologies (Cirion Technologies)

Nabiax (Actis)

Neogrid (TecPar)

SONDA (Ativas)

TIVIT (TAKODA)

Unifique

OTHER COLOCATION OPERATORS

CloudHQ

AVA Telecom

EVEO

MegaTelecom

UM Telecom

Key Topics Covered:



1. ABOUT THE ANALYST



2. ABOUT THEIR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES



3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4. MARKET SCOPE



5. MARKET DEFINITIONS



6. MARKET SNAPSHOT

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Latin America Colocation Market Comparison



7. SUPPLY & DEMAND ANALYSIS

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. MARKET GROWTH FACTORS

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Brazil

8.2. Sustainability Status in Brazil

8.3. Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On Ramps & Investment in Brazil



9. COLOCATION REVENUE & PRICING ANALYSIS

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. Other Colocation Operators



12. QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

