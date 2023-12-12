Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028 - Growing Demand for EVs in Urban Centers and Brazil's Commitment to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emission Drives EV Uptake

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market is characterized by a growing demand for EVs in urban centers, where factors like congestion and pollution are leading to the adoption of clear mobility option. Brazil's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emission is driving regulatory support and polices that promote EV adoption, such as tax incentives, subsidies, and reduced import tariffs.



As Battery technology improves, EVs will become more affordable and practical for consumers, resulting in increased consumer interest and awareness. The expansion of charging infrastructure is also an important component, alleviating range anxiety and promoting wider adoption. Established automotive manufactures and new comers alike are entering the market, offering a range of electric models to cater to diverse consumers preference. Overall, Brazil electric vehicle market is growing, and with a projected CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2022-2028), it is driven by a convergence of policy incentives, technological advancement, environmental consciousness and urban mobility needs.



The Brazil EV Market is streamlined with some of the largest players, having major influence in the market. This ecosystem comprises EV manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, battery manufacturing companies, and technology/software firms Battery advancements impact vehicle design, charging infrastructure requirements influence vehicle usage patterns, and software solutions enhance the overall EV experience. Government incentives and policies further shape the ecosystem, influencing investments, market adoption, and regulatory frameworks.



Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Analysis:

Escalating gasoline prices in Brazil, soaring from $1.05/L in May to $1.17/L in June 2023, are prompting a surge of interest in electric vehicles (EVs). The potential for long-term fuel savings with EVs becomes an attractive proposition amid volatile oil prices, prompting buyers to make the shift for economic stability.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Vehicles: The Passenger vehicle was the dominant segment in 2022 because of their broader consumer base, daily commuting suitability, and increasing environmental awareness. Consumers opt for EVs as personal transportation, driven by lower emissions, cost savings, and urban mobility advantages. Government incentives often target passenger EVs, further boosting adoption. These factors collectively position passenger EVs as the preferred choice for individuals seeking sustainable and efficient mobility solutions

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the Brazilian electric vehicle (EV) market is characterized by a diverse array of players spanning various segments. Established global automotive giants such as Tesla, Nissan, and Chevrolet have a significant presence, offering a range of EV models that cater to different consumer preferences. These companies drive innovation in EV technology, design, and performance, setting industry benchmarks. Battery manufacturing companies such as Samsung SDI and local producers contribute to technological advancements, enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of EV batteries. Charging infrastructure companies play a crucial role, with international names like EVgo and Electrify America making their mark alongside local entities like EDP and Green Mobility. Their expanding charging networks address the critical concern of charging accessibility, facilitating widespread EV adoption.

Future Outlook:

The market is showing considerable growth over the years, moving forward with an expected CAGR of ~17% within a time period of 2022 to 2028. This rise is in the wake of New Technology globally, which is pushing this market to rise up to the newer challenges.

Ongoing advancements in battery technology will lead to longer ranges, faster charging times, and reduced costs, boosting consumer confidence in EVs, strengthening the market even more. As battery capacities increase, leading to longer driving ranges, and charging infrastructure improves, EVs become more convenient and practical for everyday use.

Expansion of a reliable and convenient charging network across urban and rural areas will alleviate range anxiety and promote wider EV adoption. A well-developed charging network with easily accessible charging stations across urban and rural areas will provide consumers with the confidence to embrace EVs for longer journeys.

Increasing awareness of climate change and air quality concerns will drive consumers to opt for cleaner and more sustainable transportation solutions like EVs. The rise in awareness about climate change and air quality issues is motivating consumers in Brazil to opt for electric vehicles as a means to reduce their carbon footprint.

