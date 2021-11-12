Brazil Food Services (Quick-Service Restaurants, Dining Restaurants, PBCL and 100% Home Delivery) Market, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2022-2026

Nov 12, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Food Services Market, By Restaurant Type (Quick-Service Restaurants, Dining Restaurants, PBCL, 100% Home Delivery, Others), By Structure (Chained Outlets v/s Independent Outlets), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Brazil food services market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Brazil food services market is driven by the increasing penetration of food service outlets in the country and the growing popularity of these outlets, especially amidst the young and working population.
Also, the prevalent trend of purchasing food through online channels and platforms owing to attractive discounts is further projected to propel the market during the forecast period. The Brazil food services market is segmented based on sector, system, restaurant type, structure, company and regional distribution.
Based on the system, the market can be categorized into conventional, centralized, ready prepared and assembly-served. The centralized system is expected to dominate the market during the study period. This can be accredited to the associated benefits such as low labor and food costs and economies of scale as a result of which non-commercial food service outlets can implement a centralized system.
Additionally, a centralized food service system is extensively used by airline caterers, large city schools, franchised organizations, among others.
Major players operating in the Brazil food services market include
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (McDonald's Corp)
- Burger King Brasil
- Doctor's Associates Inc (Subway)
- Brazil Fast Food Corp (KFC)
- OLH Group (Dunkin Donuts)
- Vinci Partners (Dominos)
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- Quality Is Our Recipe LLC
- MADERO
- Pizza Hut
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Brazil Food Services Market, By Restaurant Type:
- Quick-Service Restaurants
- Dining Restaurants
- PBCL
- 100% Home Delivery
- Others
Brazil Food Services Market, By Structure:
- Chained Outlets
- Independent Outlets
Brazil Food Services Market, By Region:
- North
- North-East
- South
- Mid-West
- South-East
Key Target Audience:
- Food services service providers, vendors and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to food services
- Market research and consulting firms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l77zlh
