Brazil Food Services (Quick-Service Restaurants, Dining Restaurants, PBCL and 100% Home Delivery) Market, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2022-2026

The Brazil food services market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Brazil food services market is driven by the increasing penetration of food service outlets in the country and the growing popularity of these outlets, especially amidst the young and working population.

Also, the prevalent trend of purchasing food through online channels and platforms owing to attractive discounts is further projected to propel the market during the forecast period. The Brazil food services market is segmented based on sector, system, restaurant type, structure, company and regional distribution.

Based on the system, the market can be categorized into conventional, centralized, ready prepared and assembly-served. The centralized system is expected to dominate the market during the study period. This can be accredited to the associated benefits such as low labor and food costs and economies of scale as a result of which non-commercial food service outlets can implement a centralized system.

Additionally, a centralized food service system is extensively used by airline caterers, large city schools, franchised organizations, among others.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Brazil Food Services Market, By Restaurant Type:

Quick-Service Restaurants

Dining Restaurants

PBCL

100% Home Delivery

Others

Brazil Food Services Market, By Structure:

Chained Outlets

Independent Outlets

Brazil Food Services Market, By Region:

North

North-East

South

Mid-West

South-East

