Brazil Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services Market Report 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year

The study explores growth opportunities that will be created by ICT service providers and identifies potential business models. It evaluates ICT service providers' future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models. The analysis includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided. The base year for the study is 2022, with 2023-2028 as the forecast period.
This research service analyzes the Brazilian information and communications technology (ICT) services market, providing market sizing and forecasts by service, in terms of revenue. This study presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony, data communications, fixed broadband, pay TV, mobile services, data center services, cloud services, managed security services (MSSs), and IT outsourcing (ITO) services.
Market trends examined include regulations, macroeconomic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country. Telecommunication services will lose representativeness until 2028, as IT services grow at a much higher CAGR. IT decentralization and the rise of hybrid computing place new demands on corporate networks.
As businesses seek more capacity that can be allocated flexibly to meet changing business demands, network providers will need to introduce new consumption models that offer the benefits of cloud at the network level. Network providers are increasingly evolving their networks, leveraging technologies like SD-WAN and 5G combined with automation and orchestration to meet demands for flexible and secure business networking.
New network services that enable hybrid cloud, including multi-access edge compute and orchestration platforms that span the entire IT stack, will be introduced in the next 2-4 years. Leveraging wireless networking to increase the corporate network reach to include remote sensors or branch offices drives growth of new applications, including IoT and edge compute.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope and Methodology
- Market Definitions
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Telecom and IT Services
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Service Type Analysis
- Revenue Forecast - Mobile Services
- Revenue Forecast - Fixed Broadband Services
- Revenue Forecast - Pay TV Services
- Revenue Forecast - Fixed Telephony Services
- Revenue Forecast - Data Communication Services
- Revenue Forecast - Cloud Services
- Revenue Forecast - Data Center Services
- Revenue Forecast - ITO Services
- Revenue Forecast - MSSs
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Cloud for Specialized End-to-End Enterprise Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Data Centers to Address Hyperscale Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3: MSSs for Emerging Sophisticated Cyberattacks
- Growth Opportunity 4: Fiber for Sustainability of Traditional and Digital Solutions
