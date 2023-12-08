Brazil Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services Market Report 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazilian ICT Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study explores growth opportunities that will be created by ICT service providers and identifies potential business models. It evaluates ICT service providers' future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models. The analysis includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided. The base year for the study is 2022, with 2023-2028 as the forecast period.

This research service analyzes the Brazilian information and communications technology (ICT) services market, providing market sizing and forecasts by service, in terms of revenue. This study presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony, data communications, fixed broadband, pay TV, mobile services, data center services, cloud services, managed security services (MSSs), and IT outsourcing (ITO) services.



Market trends examined include regulations, macroeconomic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country. Telecommunication services will lose representativeness until 2028, as IT services grow at a much higher CAGR. IT decentralization and the rise of hybrid computing place new demands on corporate networks.

As businesses seek more capacity that can be allocated flexibly to meet changing business demands, network providers will need to introduce new consumption models that offer the benefits of cloud at the network level. Network providers are increasingly evolving their networks, leveraging technologies like SD-WAN and 5G combined with automation and orchestration to meet demands for flexible and secure business networking.

New network services that enable hybrid cloud, including multi-access edge compute and orchestration platforms that span the entire IT stack, will be introduced in the next 2-4 years. Leveraging wireless networking to increase the corporate network reach to include remote sensors or branch offices drives growth of new applications, including IoT and edge compute.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope and Methodology

Market Definitions

Top 4 Growth Opportunities

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Telecom and IT Services

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Service Type Analysis

Revenue Forecast - Mobile Services

Revenue Forecast - Fixed Broadband Services

Revenue Forecast - Pay TV Services

Revenue Forecast - Fixed Telephony Services

Revenue Forecast - Data Communication Services

Revenue Forecast - Cloud Services

Revenue Forecast - Data Center Services

Revenue Forecast - ITO Services

Revenue Forecast - MSSs

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Industry Cloud for Specialized End-to-End Enterprise Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Centers to Address Hyperscale Demand

Growth Opportunity 3: MSSs for Emerging Sophisticated Cyberattacks

Growth Opportunity 4: Fiber for Sustainability of Traditional and Digital Solutions

