Brazil-Made Fashion on Display This Week in New York City at Prominent Fashion Trade Shows COTERIE and MAGIC

Brazilian designers showcase women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories to buyers, retailers, and distributors from around the globe

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of New York Fashion Week, which concluded last week, ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, is sponsoring 33 Brazilian women's contemporary apparel, sportswear, footwear, handbags, and accessories brands that have converged in New York for COTERIE and MAGIC, two prominent fashion industry trade shows that happen in conjunction each year.

Since 1986, COTERIE has gathered designers, buyers, and sellers in the retail and fashion industries from around the world to make connections and forge business relationships. COTERIE features women's contemporary and advanced contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear, this year taking place in New York at the Javits Center from September 18-20. Alongside COTERIE is the MAGIC trade show, which has a focus on the East Coast U.S. market specifically and showcases modern sportswear, footwear, and accessories categories.

Together with Brazilian Footwear, an export incentive program that was created in partnership between ApexBrasil and Abicalçados with the mission of increasing the presence of the Brazilian footwear industry and its brands in the international market; Abest, a group that serves a similar mission for Brazilian fashion brands; and Texbrasil, a program for the textile and fashion industry specifically that was created by ApexBrasil and Abit, ApexBrasil is bringing Brazil's designs to the U.S. buyers attending COTERIE and MAGIC at an important time. Trade relationships around the world are changing as a result of geopolitical events.

"There is room for growth in the North American market, especially with U.S. partners, as Brazil can be a positive alternative to high freight and shipping costs in Asia. The U.S. ranked as the second most important export partner by volume for the Brazilian textile and clothing industry in 2020 – and our goal with bringing these 30 companies to New York this week is to continue that momentum," said André Limp, Industry and Services Division Coordinator for ApexBrasil. "Demand for Brazilian footwear is increasing as well, with a 64.8% increase in export value in the first seven months of 2022. In fact, Brazil-made shoes shipped to the U.S. generated US$181.8 million – a 106.7% jump in value from the same period last year. Brazil is also betting big on the production of environmentally friendly raw materials, such as initiatives to promote sustainably grown cotton, as global trends shift consumer demand toward greener products. Attendees of COTERIE and/or MAGIC will see sustainability and forward-thinking design from the Brazilian fashion and footwear companies onsite in New York this week."

ApexBrasil and its partners are sponsoring the following Brazilian brands – and many more – as they showcase their unique designs at MAGIC and/or COTERIE this week:

Beira Rio is a footwear brand that combines elegance and practicality while also staying on top of trends.

Emi is a sustainable Brazilian brand, created to show a harmonious relationship between fashion and the environment. Emi's hand painted collections use biodegradable natural or synthetic fabrics.

is a sustainable Brazilian brand, created to show a harmonious relationship between fashion and the environment. Emi's hand painted collections use biodegradable natural or synthetic fabrics. Ferrucci has been combining technology with craft, to produce footwear that is the epitome of comfort and practicality, for 72 years. Ferrucci opened its first flagship shoe store in the city of Jaú in 2021.

Lis Fiaschi : Since 2013, Lis Fiaschi has been developing unique pieces, handcrafted in Brazil by regional artisans. Using sustainable raw materials, Lis Fiaschi's products evoke a contemporary, high-quality style.

: Since 2013, Lis Fiaschi has been developing unique pieces, handcrafted in by regional artisans. Using sustainable raw materials, Lis Fiaschi's products evoke a contemporary, high-quality style. Maria Pavan was born from the idea of offering comfort, beauty, style, and elegance through pieces composed of modern knitting. Passed from mother to daughter, this brand is continually inspired by the elegance and sophistication of its customers.

was born from the idea of offering comfort, beauty, style, and elegance through pieces composed of modern knitting. Passed from mother to daughter, this brand is continually inspired by the elegance and sophistication of its customers. Marie Mercié is a women's fashion brand made by women and produced in an environmentally, economically, and socially responsible manner for the past 40 years.

is a women's fashion brand made by women and produced in an environmentally, economically, and socially responsible manner for the past 40 years. Pitaia creates sustainable swimwear pieces that are sourced from innovative raw materials with less impact on the environment. The company exalts beauty and culture, and also strives to stimulate the local economy by collaborating with local artisans in Rio de Janeiro .

. Salts is a brand from Rio de Janeiro , created by stylist Sabrina Prates. The Salts defining characteristics are its detail, charm, comfort, and handmade work that aims to combine comfort and design.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty). Learn more at https://apexbrasil.com.br/br/pt.html

About Abicalçados

Founded in 1983, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) represents the Brazilian footwear industry, acting in commercial defense in search of better competitive conditions in Brazil. The organization has as its members, shoe companies of all sizes and from all Brazilian states. Its mission is to represent, defend, develop, and promote the Brazilian footwear industry, with respect, excellence and results. Learn more at https://www.abicalcados.com.br/

About Brazilian Footwear

Brazilian Footwear is the Brazilian footwear export incentive program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Created in 2000, it aims to increase the presence of the Brazilian footwear industry and its brands in the international market. With the support of the program, commercial promotion actions are promoted, such as the participation of Brazilian brands in fairs and international business rounds, as well as image actions that seek to strengthen national brands, as well as the identity of Made in Brazil footwear. Learn more at https://www.brazilianfootwear.com/

About Abest

The Brazilian Association of Fashion Designers created in 2003 aims to strengthen and promote Brazilian design and fashion. Its main purpose is to boost the development of Brazilian brands that have international reach and promote Brazilian lifestyle, thus contributing to the growth of all segments linked to the fashion industry. Learn more at https://abest.com.br/en/abest/

About Abit

The Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (Abit), founded on February 21, 1957, is one of the most important entities among the country's economic sectors. It represents the productive force of 24.6 thousand companies of all sizes installed throughout the country, which employ more than 1.3 million workers and generate an annual turnover (in 2020) of R$ 161.4 billion. Learn more at www.abit.org.br

About Texbrasil

The Program for Internationalization of the Brazilian Textile and Fashion Industry (Texbrasil) works with companies in the textile and apparel sector to develop strategies to conquer the global market. It has already helped about 1.6 thousand brands to enter the export trail over the past 20 years, generating US$9 billion in business. During this time, Texbrasil has carried out more than 7,000 transactions, including almost 450 iterations of international fairs. The program is run by Abit in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). Learn more at www.texbrasil.com.br

Media Contact

Janelle Valz

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of ApexBrasil in the U.S.

[email protected]

212-593-6498

SOURCE ApexBrasil