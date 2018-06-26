Brazil Minerals, Inc. Debuts Branded Mold for its Gold Production and Other News

In other news, the Company's subsidiary Jupiter Gold Corporation ("Jupiter Gold") has submitted 53 samples collected in its recent drilling campaign at its Paracatu Project for geochemical analysis to SGS-Geosol's laboratory, utilized by the major global mining companies operating in Brazil. Gold in the samples will be assayed using the Fire Assay/Atomic Absorption method. The senior geologist on the Paracatu Project is Rodrigo Mello, one of the most experienced Brazilian gold geologists. Mr. Mello developed and managed the 2nd largest gold mine in Brazil, and has worked for Goldcorp, AngloGold and AngloAmerican, among others.

Brazil Minerals also announced that it has hosted a large gold producer company from Central Asia in a working visit to its gold and diamond operations in the Jequitinhonha Valley, followed by a visit to Jupiter Gold's Paracatu Project. Two other foreign groups are in the planning stages of visits as well.

BMIX Mineral Bank:

Gold: 119,989 acres

Diamond (kimberlites): 92,961 acres

Diamond (alluvial): 27,612 acres

Cobalt/Copper/Nickel: 5,011 acres

Iron/Titanium/Vanadium: 4,938 acres

Lithium: 288 acres

Manganese: 4,970 acres

Aquamarine/Beryl/Tourmaline: 288 acres

Sand (construction industry): 4,995 acres

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. along with its subsidiaries has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for gold and diamonds, and 2) generating projects from its portfolio of high quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or equity positions. Our first equity holdings from such strategy is a 55.4% ownership in Jupiter Gold Corporation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that the claims listed in the BMIX Mineral Bank are exploratory in nature, and as of now do not have "reserves" as such term is defined in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Industry Guide 7.

