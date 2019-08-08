Brazil Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Analysis & Opportunities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Brazil is expected to record a CAGR of 16.2% to reach US$ 151,942.3 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.



Mobile payment is expected to continue its strong growth across categories, driven by mobile commerce, P2P transfer, and bill payment segments. Popularity of digital and mobile wallets is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period, outperforming other payment instruments. The high growth m-commerce in Brazil is expanding to unbanked and underbanked population.



Over the forecast period, the author expects mobile payment growth both in value and volume terms. As penetration of mobile wallets increases in proximity payment, average value of transaction is expected to decrease while volume will rise significantly. Mobile based domestic and international remittance is a key emerging segment, expected to post strong growth over the forecast period.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Brazil. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Brazil.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Brazil Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Brazil Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Brazil Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Brazil Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Brazil Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Brazil Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Brazil Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Brazil Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Brazil Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Brazil Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Brazil Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Brazil Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Brazil Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Brazil Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Brazil Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Brazil Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Brazil Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Brazil Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Brazil Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Brazil Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Brazil Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Brazil International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Brazil Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Brazil Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Brazil Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Brazil Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Brazil Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Brazil Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Brazil P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Brazil Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned

Zuum

Meu Dinheiro Claro

Oi Carteira

Multibank

PagSeguro

RecargaPay

