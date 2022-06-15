Brazil Municipal Waste Management Services Market Analysis Report 2021-2033 - Revamping Waste Treatment through Landfill Management and Closure of Inadequate Disposal Sites

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazilian Municipal Waste Management Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher estimates the market to be worth $4,106.5 million in revenue in 2021, registering an 8% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2033.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of Brazil's municipal waste management services sector, highlighting the market transformations, key trends, drivers, and restraints until 2033.

In the coming years, private participation and digital transformation through sustainable and circular economy solutions will significantly help accelerate the sector's growth and satisfy the objectives set in the PLANSAB.

The municipal waste management services market in Brazil is growing. The federal government has implemented public policies and plans, such as the National Basic Sanitation Plan (PLANSAB), to universalize basic sanitation and increase municipal waste collection levels by 2033.

It aims to improve differentiated waste collection rates and eliminate improper or illegal waste disposal sites. Recent changes in legislation also encourage greater participation of the private sector in tenders and future concessions.



Boosting the rates of waste separation and recycling is a growing concern in the market. The government and companies seek to incorporate more efficient technologies at the different stages of the waste management value chain.

The market is set to see the introduction of advanced technologies and circular economy solutions that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resource recovery, such as waste-to-energy plants that will open up opportunities for new businesses in the country.

With the recent legislative changes, drive to meet the objectives of the PLANSAB by 2033, and growing digital transformation, Brazil's municipal waste management services market is positioned for dynamic growth.

The study covers the following:

Mega Trends shaping the Brazilian municipal waste management services market

Growth drivers and restraints of the market

Growth opportunities for the market

Key trends and the market's maturity level

The current situation and expectations of the different segments that make up the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Municipal Waste Management Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Revenue Forecast

Waste Management Services by Region

Municipal Solid Waste Composition

Brazilian Recycling Sector

Waste Disposal and Final Destination

Municipal Solid Waste Collection by Region

Selective Municipal Solid Waste Collection by Region

Future Tenders for Waste Management and Basic Sanitation

New Innovative Projects in the Municipal Solid Waste Market

Waste Collection Market Structure

Reverse Logistics

Key Companies

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Waste-to-Energy Facilities as a New Revenue Stream

Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Waste Separation and Treatment to Support the Recycling Industry

Growth Opportunity 3 - Revamping Waste Treatment through Landfill Management and Closure of Inadequate Disposal Sites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t0lmo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets