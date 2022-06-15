Brazil Municipal Waste Management Services Market Analysis Report 2021-2033 - Revamping Waste Treatment through Landfill Management and Closure of Inadequate Disposal Sites

Jun 15, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazilian Municipal Waste Management Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher estimates the market to be worth $4,106.5 million in revenue in 2021, registering an 8% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2033.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of Brazil's municipal waste management services sector, highlighting the market transformations, key trends, drivers, and restraints until 2033.
In the coming years, private participation and digital transformation through sustainable and circular economy solutions will significantly help accelerate the sector's growth and satisfy the objectives set in the PLANSAB.
The municipal waste management services market in Brazil is growing. The federal government has implemented public policies and plans, such as the National Basic Sanitation Plan (PLANSAB), to universalize basic sanitation and increase municipal waste collection levels by 2033.
It aims to improve differentiated waste collection rates and eliminate improper or illegal waste disposal sites. Recent changes in legislation also encourage greater participation of the private sector in tenders and future concessions.
Boosting the rates of waste separation and recycling is a growing concern in the market. The government and companies seek to incorporate more efficient technologies at the different stages of the waste management value chain.
The market is set to see the introduction of advanced technologies and circular economy solutions that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resource recovery, such as waste-to-energy plants that will open up opportunities for new businesses in the country.
With the recent legislative changes, drive to meet the objectives of the PLANSAB by 2033, and growing digital transformation, Brazil's municipal waste management services market is positioned for dynamic growth.
The study covers the following:
- Mega Trends shaping the Brazilian municipal waste management services market
- Growth drivers and restraints of the market
- Growth opportunities for the market
- Key trends and the market's maturity level
- The current situation and expectations of the different segments that make up the market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Municipal Waste Management Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Trends Shaping the Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Waste Management Services by Region
- Municipal Solid Waste Composition
- Brazilian Recycling Sector
- Waste Disposal and Final Destination
- Municipal Solid Waste Collection by Region
- Selective Municipal Solid Waste Collection by Region
- Future Tenders for Waste Management and Basic Sanitation
- New Innovative Projects in the Municipal Solid Waste Market
- Waste Collection Market Structure
- Reverse Logistics
- Key Companies
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Waste-to-Energy Facilities as a New Revenue Stream
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Waste Separation and Treatment to Support the Recycling Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Revamping Waste Treatment through Landfill Management and Closure of Inadequate Disposal Sites
