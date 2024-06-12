Brazil Nuts Market size is set to grow by USD 62.54 million from 2024-2028, Numerous health benefits associated with consumption of Brazil nuts boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Brazil nuts market size is estimated to grow by USD 62.54 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. Numerous health benefits associated with consumption of Brazil nuts is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in product innovation and diversification of Brazil nuts. However, potential source of allergens poses a challenge. Key market players include Basse Nuts, Bata Food, DRB Foods Pvt. Ltd., Florenzano Nuts, Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd., LexUnder Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Nut Cravings, Nuts.com Inc., Nutshup, Royal Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Sincerely Nuts Inc., Sunbest Natural, Sunfood, Terrasoul Superfoods, The Roasting Co. Ltd., We Go Nuts Inc., and Wildly Organic.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brazil Nuts Market 2024-2028

Brazil Nuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 62.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Italy Key companies profiled Basse Nuts, Bata Food, DRB Foods Pvt. Ltd., Florenzano Nuts, Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd., LexUnder Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Nut Cravings, Nuts.com Inc., Nutshup, Royal Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Sincerely Nuts Inc., Sunbest Natural, Sunfood, Terrasoul Superfoods, The Roasting Co. Ltd., We Go Nuts Inc., and Wildly Organic

Market Driver

The Brazil nuts market experiences growth through product innovation and diversification. New flavor profiles, such as honey-roasted and spicy chili-lime, add unique tastes. Convenient snack packs and trail mixes cater to on-the-go consumers. Culinary applications, like spreads and nut butter blends, expand uses. Value-added products, like Brazil nut milk and upscale food items, increase market presence. Packaging innovations focus on consumer convenience and sustainability. Advertising campaigns and influencer partnerships boost visibility. These strategies leverage nutritional advantages and changing consumer preferences.

The Brazil nut market has seen significant growth in recent years. Demand for these nuts, particularly in the food industry, has been on the rise due to their unique taste and health benefits.

The primary producers of Brazil nuts are countries like Bolivia and Peru. Goods from these origins are in high demand due to their superior quality. The market is also driven by the increasing trend of consumers seeking healthy snack options. Additionally, the convenience of online shopping has made it easier for consumers to access these nuts from various parts of the world. The future looks bright for the Brazil nut market with continued growth expected.

Market Challenges

The global Brazil nuts market faces limitations due to the presence of allergens in these nuts. Health Canada identifies Brazil nuts as priority allergens, and their prevalence is widespread globally. In the US, the rate of Brazil nuts allergy among children and adults is 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. These allergens can cause serious health conditions, thereby hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The global Brazil nuts market faces limitations due to the presence of allergens in these nuts. Health Canada identifies Brazil nuts as priority allergens, and their prevalence is widespread globally. In the US, the rate of Brazil nuts allergy among children and adults is 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. These allergens can cause serious health conditions, thereby hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Brazil nuts market faces several challenges. One major issue is the inconsistent supply due to the dependence on natural harvesting. This affects the production capacity and the ability to meet demand. Another challenge is the high cost of production, which is driven by the labor-intensive harvesting process and the remote location of the nut-bearing trees.

nuts market faces several challenges. One major issue is the inconsistent supply due to the dependence on natural harvesting. This affects the production capacity and the ability to meet demand. Another challenge is the high cost of production, which is driven by the labor-intensive harvesting process and the remote location of the nut-bearing trees. Additionally, there are regulatory challenges related to the export of Brazil nuts from countries like Bolivia and Peru . The lack of standardization in the quality of the nuts also poses a challenge for buyers and importers. Overall, these factors make the Brazil nuts market a complex and dynamic one to navigate.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Conventional Brazil nuts

1.2 Organic Brazil nuts Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Conventional Brazil nuts- The conventional Brazil nuts market is driven by their affordability compared to organic nuts. Large-scale farming necessitates the use of pesticides and fertilizers for pest control. Major vendors, such as Basse Nuts, NOW Health Group Inc., Nut Cravings, Nuts.com Inc., and Sunfood, offer these nuts globally. Consumers' increasing health awareness fuels demand for traditional Brazil nuts, making this segment a significant growth area in the nut industry.

Research Analysis

The Brazil Nut Market, integral to the Tree Nuts and Health and Wellness Food sectors, encompasses both Conventional and Organic Brazil Nuts sourced from the Amazon rainforest. Renowned for their rich nutritional profile, these nuts offer essential proteins, healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and vital micronutrients like selenium and magnesium. Appreciated by heart health enthusiasts for reducing bad cholesterol, Brazil Nuts also stabilize blood sugar and enhance brain function. Versatile in use, they are featured in energy bars, nut butters, and baked goods, catering to plant-based diets through Retail and Online Stores. Similar to Fox Nuts, Brazil Nuts counteract free radicals and oxidative stress, ensuring their place in a nutritious diet.

Market Research Overview

The global Brazil nut market, encompassing tree nuts and fox nuts, is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing health and wellness food trends. Renowned for their unique taste and high nutritional value, Brazil nuts are rich in selenium and thiamine, positioning them as a sought-after health food. The market's expansion is influenced by factors such as Amazonian weather conditions, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory policies. With rising health awareness and a growing demand for natural food products, the export of Brazil nuts to countries like China, India, and the United States is expected to surge, bolstering the market's future prospects.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Conventional Brazil Nuts



Organic Brazil Nuts

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

