Brazil Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Leveraged by Growth Opportunities in Local Production

Brazilian PPE market was valued at $1,963.6 million in 2021 and projects it will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.

This research presents an assessment of the current status of and future prospects for the Brazilian personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Protective clothing, foot protection, and hand protection are the largest product segments, accounting for a combined 79.3% of market revenue.



Demand for PPE will increase in the short term, but the world still faces a supply crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This issue will likely trigger challenges with products and some raw material offers, but will also spur local production in response to supply shortages.



Gross domestic product (GDP) recovery from the 2015-2016 Brazilian economic crisis has been slow, affecting all industries, especially manufacturing and construction. A new economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the GDP growth rate to negative 4.1% in 2020, affecting all industries and restraining the PPE market.



PPE-related safety regulations in Brazil are stringent, but compliance is not fully controlled. Due to cultural reasons and a high rate of informal employment, the potential use of PPE among workers is higher than the actual use. PPE certification standards are strict, and every locally manufactured and imported product needs a certificate of approval (CA), provided by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. No foreign CA is accepted, thus imported products must adapt to local standards.



