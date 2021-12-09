Brazil Power Market Opportunities Report 2021: Increasing Energy Demand & Shift to Renewables and Decentralized Energy - Forecast to 2030

Dec 09, 2021, 11:15 ET
The "Brazilian Power Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at the transformation of the power landscape and identifies the key trend shaping the coming decade. It also highlights a set of business opportunities for participants to consider when designing their growth strategies to stay relevant and agile in the market.
The Brazilian power market is going through a transformation driven by current and upcoming changes in regulation as well as the spread of digital technologies and flexible and distributed assets.
Global "3D" trends (decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization) are shaping the power generation matrix to 2030 and disrupting businesses and dynamics among generators, distributors, traders, retailers, and consumers.
However, with one of the cleanest electricity matrixes in the world based on large hydro, huge gas reserves waiting for the development of a local market, and a distinctive regulatory design trying to be modernized amid conflicting interests, Brazil's business potential has peculiarities that should be carefully assessed to find spots for growth.
Key Trends Covered:
- Increasing energy demand
- Shift to renewables and decentralized energy
- The rise of gas-fired power generation
- Continued expansion of the free power market
- Clean energy in the corporative agenda
- The move toward a full liberalization of the retail segment
- Capacity market creating opportunities for flexible alternatives
- New business models emerging across generation and distribution utilities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Power Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Major Trends Shaping the Brazilian Power Market
- Increasing Energy Demand
- Shift to Renewables and Decentralized Energy
- Growth of Gas-fired Power Generation
- Continued Expansion of the Free Power Market
- Clean Energy in the Corporate Agenda
- Roadmap for the Liberalization of the Retail Power Segment
- Capacity Market Creates Opportunities for Flexible Alternatives
- New Business Models Emerging Across Generation and Distribution Utilities
- Emerging Business Cases for Battery Storage
- Hydrogen Is Gaining Ground in the Brazilian Energy Agenda
- Digital Transformation of Distribution Utilities
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: SaaS Energy Platforms for Emerging Power Retailers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Utilities as Multiservice Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization as a Value Proposition for Energy Businesses
