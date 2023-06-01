Brazil projects an amount of USD 8 million in businesses after participating in the largest agricultural fair in Africa

African and European countries were the main focuses of the Brazilian industry, which presented novelties and technology to the Nampo Show

SÃO PAULO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 13 Brazilian companies in the agro-industrial sector (Allbiom, Balanças Açores, Baldan, CASP, Cimisa, Eirene Solutions, Inroda, Kepler Weber, MagnoJet, PVT Agriculture, Reafrio, São José Industrial, and TKA Cranes) achieved material results during their participation in the Nampo Show 2023, with the support of the Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS) Program. The event, which is the main African fair of the agribusiness industry and the 2nd largest fair in the southern hemisphere, generated a total amount of USD 8 million in closed and forecast deals. During the Business Round, deals were closed in an amount of USD 1 million, in addition to USD 7 million in businesses forecast for the coming months.

During the fair, Brazilian companies established commercial contacts in several African countries, such as South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, in addition to European nations like France and England. These locations represent important markets for the Brazilian agro-industrial sector and received special attention during the event.

"We achieved an expressive result regarding the African continent, exceeding our expectations. Initially, we expected to hold around 40 meetings during the Business Round, but we ended up holding 96, an increase of 140% in relation to our expectations and a very significant gain in terms of business", states Paulo Guerra, Commercial Promotion and Institutional Relations Manager at ABIMAQ.

The promoted Business Round was a great thing for the participating companies. During the event, 96 meetings were held, totaling 106 commercial contacts. The participation of these companies served to show the Brazilian technology and expertise of this sector in a strategic environment for the development of new businesses in South Africa, which is the gateway to exports on the African continent.

"The participation of these companies was essential to strengthen Brazil's position as a supplier of advanced technological solutions. Africa is a promising and strategic market, and Brazilian expertise has much to contribute to the development of the agro-industrial sector in that region", says Guerra.

The presence of Brazilian companies at the event reinforces the importance of the partnership between ABIMAQ and ApexBrasil, through the BMS Program, in promoting domestic industry and encouraging exports and investments in the equipment and machinery industry.

